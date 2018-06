Moffat County volleyball setting up summer camp program July 16

The Moffat County High School volleyball program will host the Mighty Dogs Volleyball Camp for players in grades three through eight from July 16 to 18 at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane.

Girls and boys interested in the sport can develop fundamental skills in volleyball in a fun environment.

Sessions for kids entering third- through fifth-grade will take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. each day, with incoming sixth- through eighth-graders from 10:30 to noon.

The cost is $30, and registration will be available through the first day of camp. T-shirts are available for $10 but require pre-registration with a July 10 deadline.

For more information on signing up, contact head coach Jessica Profumo at jessica.profumo@moffatsd.org.