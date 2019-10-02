Moffat County volleyball seeks to rebound from heartbreaker vs. Roaring Fork

Moffat County High School's Cayden King tips the ball back to Cedaredge.

Andy Bockelman

With recent defeats on the road, Moffat County High School volleyball will be working to keep their heads up heading forward both away and at home.

Lady Bulldogs put up sizable stats but fell nonetheless Tuesday against Carbondale’s Roaring Fork Rams in a 3-2 defeat.

“It was definitely a hard-fought battle, back and forth,” said MCHS coach Jessica Profumo. “Roaring Fork’s home court advantage helped them out a bit.”

After beating up on the Rams at the Soroco Tournament in late August, MoCo won the first set of the night 25-23, with Roaring Fork responding with a 25-21 second and a 25-16 third,

Bulldogs tied up the evening at 25-20, but the Rams took their visitors as far as they could in a 18-16 finish.

Across the lengthy match, Profumo noted players had 58 digs, 17 aces, 38 kills and 12 blocks. Cayden King led in kills (12) and aces (five), tying with Abbe Adams in blocks (four). Adams also had seven kills, while Olivia Profumo had six K’s and four aces, and setter Jacie Evenson put together 26 assists, as well as one ace and two kills.

“They had tough serving, which caused our offense to struggle at times but the girls had grit and never gave up. In the end our missed serves were the difference-maker,” coach Profumo said.

While the team aims to have no more than two faulty serves per set, a total of 19 was nearly twice that for Tuesday night.

The extra minutes match was still closer for the Bulldogs compared to their weekend trip to Gunnison, swept in three by the Lady Cowboys, who recorded 27 kills and 15 aces Saturday in 25-19, 25-14 and 25-19 rounds.

“Needless to say we will definitely work on the mental and physical side of that at practice this week before Olathe,” Profumo said.

The 6-12 MoCo squad will travel this weekend to play the Pirates, with a Homecoming match Oct. 12 against Basalt.