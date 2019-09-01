Moffat County volleyball racks up big stats with first wins at Soroco tourney

Moffat County High School's Kenzie Rehor leads off pre-game introductions against Steamboat Springs.

Andy Bockelman

It wasn’t a perfect Saturday, but given the numbers that came from it, Moffat County High School volleyball players are hardly griping after the Soroco Tournament.

The trip to Oak Creek yielded the Lady Bulldogs’ varsity squad their first wins in a 2-1 stretch complete with some of their most intense efforts on the court so far this season.

It didn’t start great — the early game with Nucla saw the Lady Dogs swept by the Mustangs with defeats of 25-22, 25-14 and 25-20.

“They were pretty quiet and not really looking aggressive in that first match,” head coach Jessica Profumo said. “I think they can just be overthinking things too much and that gets in the way of working together. It’s not enjoyable when you’re not playing together and not playing well. Everybody felt the same way about that.”

The loss put MoCo in the consolation brackets for the rest of the day, next meeting Ridgway.

The energy changed drastically from there, with MCHS girls racking up solid statistics against the Demons, including 30 total kills and 17 aces in their first victory of the year — 25-22, 25-16 and 25-21.

“Just being on the bench, that was fun to watch,” Profumo said. “When you’re playing in a tournament with three games, either your first one goes really well or not and you can either bounce back from it or not.”

Hoping to keep the momentum going, the Bulldogs settled in for their third and final match with arguably their most important opponent, fellow 3A Western Slope League team Roaring Fork.

MoCo will face the Rams twice more this season, and though tournament play might not count for conference credit, the Dogs put the Carbondale team on notice with a 3-1 win.

A 25-22 result in Moffat’s favor began the run before Roaring Fork roared back at 25-14 in the second set.

“That scared me a bit because the girls kind of slowed down and stopped talking,” Profumo said.

The rest of the night was closer than Profumo might have liked, but her athletes got it done nonetheless, with accompanying sets of 25-21 and 25-22.

With 34 kills across the match, she particularly took pride that every girl on the court contributed to the count, front row or back.

“We joked that we were still consolation championships,” she said. “Being in a smaller facility with all the parents making noise also made it really nice.”

Olivia Profumo collected 21 kills during the three matches, Taytum Smercina 19, Eliana Mack 12, Abbe Adams 11 and Cayden King nine.

Olivia Profumo and King were tied in aces for the day with eight total, though King’s six unreturned serves against Ridgway stood out, also putting up six blocks — three solo, three assists — against the Rams.

Setter Jacie Evenson recorded 68 assists, while libero Kenzie Rehor had 11 digs and 35 receptions.

Profumo added that a 2-1 day for MoCo’s junior varsity team was encouraging as well, with the younger team besting Nucla and Telluride with a loss to Baggs, Wyoming.

“I got to watch their entire third match, and they were playing really, really well,” she said.

Now 2-3, MCHS has a long string of away games in the next week — Tuesday in Kremmling against West Grand, a Sept. 6 and 7 tourney in Rangely, and Sept. 10 in Basalt.

The first wins will provide the attitude boost the Bulldogs need as they embark on the road.

“I think they know now that they can do it, have a little more faith in themselves and just have that joy of playing really well as a team,” Profumo said.