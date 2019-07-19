Moffat County volleyball players hone skills at home camp

Moffat County High School volleyball players work on their ball control as part of a game of Knock-Out.

Andy Bockelman

As the summer progresses, Moffat County High School volleyball players are on the ball. Or, more accurately, beneath it.

High school and middle school athletes built skills, stamina and more as part of the All-America Volleyball Camp this week.

Moffat County High School volleyball players pair off and warm up with basic setting drills.

Andy Bockelman

Beginning Thursday, MCHS head coach Jessica Profumo had players under the tutelage of college-level athletes Jordan Abalos and Alysa Heath, who have played for New Mexico State and Metropolitan State University, respectively.

“It’s nice, at least for me, that everything they’ve been doing with fundamentals is the same thing I’ve been teaching, and this way, they’re not just hearing my voice,” Profumo said.

Moffat County High School volleyball players work on their precision and footing during drills.

Andy Bockelman

With instruction in basic game elements, Abalos and Heath also had players work unfamiliar drills, such as utilizing plastic cones to catch small plastic balls — a fraction the size of a volleyball — to maintain pinpoint precision and footing in setting.

Players also worked on their control in several rounds of Knock-Out.

Abbe Adams, left, and Alexis Jones battle it out during a game of Knock-Out.

Andy Bockelman

After the first two sessions Thursday as part of the three-day camp, incoming MCHS seniors Eliana Mack and Hailee Herndon said they had already seen a lot of improvement among the team.

“Some camps are just fun, but I think is a lot more of a skills camp,” Mack said. “They’re not letting us get off the hook without any sweat.”

Moffat County High School volleyball players await instructions from coaches.

Andy Bockelman

With a roster that will have plenty of upperclassmen this fall, Mack and Herndon said they and fellow seniors aim to provide leadership for the incoming freshmen, including Herndon’s younger sister, Alexis.

Hailee added that the camp provides “a great opportunity” for everyone, and she hopes to set an example going forward.

“A lot of the freshmen look up to us, and since we have a lot of seniors this year, they can say, ‘I have so many people to look up to,'” Hailee said. “I’m just excited to work with this team and get better and win.”

Profumo has also hosted open gym sessions this summer in preparation for tryouts and official practices that will kick off in mid-August.

Still, she welcomes any preparation they take on themselves.

“There’s a lot they can do outside of practice to get ready for the season. Just working on general agility and footwork on an approach, even if it’s in your backyard, it helps so much,” she said. “There’s been girls going and playing at the sand courts, and that’s a great way to get in shape and get that ball control.”

The MCHS volleyball program will also host the Mighty Dogs Volleyball Camp for ages in third-grade through middle school. Girls and boys are welcome to attend.

The camp will be July 29 to 31 at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane, at a cost of $30 per athlete, $10 for a t-shirt. For more information and to register, contact jessica.profumo@moffatsd.org.