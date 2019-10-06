Moffat County volleyball overcomes Olathe to sink Pirates’ Homecoming

Moffat County High School volleyball players switch sides of the court between sets with Cedaredge.

Andy Bockelman

As Moffat County High School volleyball players head back onto their home court, the Lady Bulldogs will look for their second straight Homecoming win.

MCHS athletes snapped their cold streak Saturday as they overtook the Olathe Pirates in five sets on the road.

With a 3-2 loss earlier in the week against Roaring Fork, MoCo girls were ready to turn around the action, during Olathe’s Homecoming event.

“The pirates were fired up to play, and the crowd was colorful and enthusiastic but we came out strong in the first set,” said MCHS coach Jessica Profumo.

Bulldogs had a 6-0 beginning to the night with Faith Morgan starting service, taking two aces among the four she’d have during the day in a strong effort from the line.

“Even though she wasn’t 100% physically, she showed how tough and determined she was to help her team,” Profumo said.

Bulldogs strung together set wins of 25-18 and 25-22 and were primed to close out the afternoon with the sweep before the Pirates recovered in the third, finishing it 25-23, and building on the home energy to earn the W for the fourth at 25-18.

Profumo said it looked like Olathe had the advantage in the fifth and final round, which was bringing back some negativity from their previous game with the Rams.

“I didn’t want to take another long bus ride home feeling like that. I reminded them that they needed to believe they were champions and play like champions before they could become champions,” she said. “They knew today was their day.”

With the two sides tied at 11, Abbe Adams stepped up to serve and quickly caught on fire, with four unanswered points ending the match with a victory for the Lady Dogs.

Balancing solid service with the usual prominent net play, Adams had 11 kills and six blocks, Cayden King eight K’s and four blocks, and Olivia Profumo and Taytum Smercina six kills each.

Hailee Herndon had nine digs and Kenzie Rehor eight, while Jacie Evenson earned 31 assists at setter.

Now 7-11 overall and 2-4 in the 3A Western Slope League, Moffat County will host Basalt — a team the Bulldogs bested in three sets Sept. 10 — for Homecoming, with games starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.