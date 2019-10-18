Moffat County volleyball keeps fighting toward road win over Central

Moffat County High School's Jacie Evenson and Cayden King work defensively during Lady Bulldog volleyball's Homecoming game with Basalt.

Moffat County High School volleyball put up a mighty fight Thursday, coming out triumphant against a much bigger foe.

MCHS athletes took a 3-2 victory against the 5A Warriors of Grand Junction’s Central High School.

Central’s Homecoming game meant a sizable home crowd turnout, though Bulldog faithful were well-represented, head coach Jessica Profumo said.

“I was happy to see so many Moffat County fans in the stands supporting us and trying to balance the energy. Our parents have been really awesome this season traveling to so many away games,” she said. “I sure appreciate them and the support they give our program.”

MoCo girls started things off with a 25-21 win, which the Warriors responded to with a 25-16 second set.

The pattern played out again as Bulldogs won the third round 25-23, and Central took the fourth 25-20.

The winners of each set were no coincidence, Profumo said, noting that each W came on the same side of the court. When taking the coin toss for the fifth set, Kenzie Rehor opted to choose the side instead of the first serve.

“The entire student section moved to try to intimidate us on our own side. It didn’t work,” Profumo said.

The Lady Dogs finished the night with the 15-10 final for the win.

“I was proud of our girls’ focus and determination,” Profumo said. “Four of our 15 points in that fifth set were from aces.”

Profumo pointed to her daughter Olivia’s jump-float as a key in the game, with Olivia earning six aces, 19 digs, seven kills, two blocks, and no reception errors.

“Accurate passing was also an asset. We rate our passes as 0, 1, 2 or 3. Kenzie did a fantastic job receiving serves with 50% of her receptions being a perfect 3,” Profumo said.

Net players Abbe Adams, Hailee Herndon and Cayden King also excelled — Adams had four blocks, four aces, and seven kills; Herndon six kills and two aces; and King 10 kills, five blocks, and two aces.

MCHS volleyball improved to 8-12 for the season in the non-conference match and will play their final 3A Western Slope League games Saturday with a doubleheader.

The Bulldogs will play Breast Cancer Awareness Month pink games starting at 10 a.m. with C-Team, then JV and varsity against Roaring Fork, followed by Senior Night against Grand Valley beginning at 2 p.m.