Moffat County volleyball keeps digging versus Delta

Moffat County High School varsity volleyball players and coaches display a variety of red, white and blue following Military Appreciation Night and their game against Delta.

Andy Bockelman

Lengthy rallies for Moffat County High School volleyball were prominent during their latest game at home, and though the Lady Bulldogs came up short, the never-say-die effort shows what they’ll be bringing as the season progresses.

MCHS fell in three sets Saturday to visiting Delta, with the Panthers taking wins of 25-18, 25-21 and 25-23.

The fast-paced match kicked off with Military Appreciation Night festivities, complete with home players sporting red, white and blue hair ribbons as they honored area veterans.

Once game time began, the 6-8 Bulldogs keep the pace against 7-3 Delta, though the Panthers stayed just far enough ahead in the first two sets to finish the win.

In the third, MoCo had a 4-1 start and soon got a fire underneath them with a seven-point run that put them at 15-7 as they led for nearly the whole round.

However, with the Bulldogs ahead 22-14, the Panthers sprung back to life, adding six straight points of their own, soon overtaking the Dogs at the 23 mark and scoring twice more to get the victory.

“I always went to get those wins, but I’m really proud of how those girls handled it,” said coach Jessica Profumo. “Being able to make changes during the game and not necessarily relying on me saying, ‘you’d better do this…’ they’re really improving. Even if it’s three close sets by loss instead of the win, I’m happy.”

Delta’s Raelee McCurdy led in individual kills with 11, though altogether the teams both had 23 K’s.

“That outside hitter did a really good job of putting the ball where there’s a hole, so I told them not to get frustrated with that,” Profumo said of McCurdy. “We still showed that we’re capable of beating a team like that.”

In her first full game back after an ankle sprain early in the fall, Hailee Herndon led in both kills and aces with seven slams and five unreturned serves.

“It was great to see her back to her aggressive self,” Profumo said.

Cayden King was close behind in kills with six, with four aces for Olivia Profumo.

Though the recent game wasn’t a big one for blocks — the Bulldogs’ only one claimed by Eliana Mack — King is the top blocker in the 3A Western Slope League with 33.

Likewise, with four K’s against the Panthers, Olivia currently ranks second in the WSL for kills — at 73, right behind McCurdy’s 81 — though she held back from unleashing heavy hits occasionally Saturday, changing her approach to lightly bump it over the net and catch opponents off-guard.

“Sometimes you’ve got to make the right play,” Olivia said. “If you’re already up there, it’s tough to adjust at the last second.”

Elsewhere on the court, setter Jacie Evenson had 22 assists and libero Kenzie Rehor held down the back row with 23 receptions.

“They were there to cover the hitters and recover from the big blocks, so that’s all I can ask them to do,” Profumo said of her roster.

At 1-2 in the conference, MCHS volleyball stands right in the middle of the rankings, and they’ll next host league leader Cedaredge Sept. 27 before traveling to Gunnison the next day.