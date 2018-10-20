Moffat County volleyball hits hard to the end in Roaring Fork rematch

The last time they met the Roaring Fork Rams, Moffat County High School varsity volleyball was on the Craig court and back off rather swiftly in a 3-0 loss. The rematch on the road may not have been a win, but Bulldog fans got their money’s worth.

Lady Bulldogs went to five sets Saturday in Carbondale, ultimately falling 3-2 in the 15-11 final round.

MoCo girls opened the afternoon with a 25-21 win, which the Rams flipped in their favor in the next round. Bulldogs won the third set as well, a little closer at 25-23, while Roaring Fork roared back in the fourth at 25-18.

Combined with victories for junior varsity and C-Team, the penultimate entry on the schedule was a positive one all around, said coach Jessica Profumo.

Lady Dogs were on fire at the net as Tiffany Hildebrandt earned a dozen kills, Hailee Herndon seven, Jenna Timmer six and Jaidyn Steele five. A big day for blocks included seven for Timmer, six for Steele and four each for Herndon and Hildy.

Solid service featured five aces for Timmer, while setter Ebawnee Smercina finished with 31 assists and libero Terry Gillett took 29 digs.

At 5-14, MCHS volleyball plays its 20th and final game of the fall Oct. 27 in Aspen.

Profumo said the performance in Carbondale is an indicator athletes aren’t slowing down even in the last week of the schedule.

“These girls can be proud of themselves for playing five sets of intense volleyball together as a team, fighting for every point,” Profumo said. “That’s what it’s all about, and I know they enjoyed every minute.”