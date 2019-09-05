Moffat County volleyball earns solid shots vs. West Grand

Moffat County High School's Olivia Profumo gets a kill in motion against West Grand.

Moffat County High School volleyball dug deep while on the road Tuesday night but couldn’t quite come back when they needed momentum.

MCHS fell in four sets in Kremmling, having bright spots and struggles alike against the West Grand Mustangs.

Moffat County High School’s Taytum Smercina sends a shot against the West Grand block attempt.

West Grand walked away with the first set victory at 25-21, to which the Bulldogs responded with a 25-19 tally for the second.

The Mustangs came back with another 25-21 win in the third, keeping it rolling from there with a 25-14 W in the fourth for their second straight 3-1 triumph.

Moffat County High School’s Abbe Adams jumps for a spike against West Grand.

Though MoCo girls trailed in points, they weren’t hurting for statistics, with Cayden King adding 11 kills and Olivia Profumo six throughout the evening.

Profumo also served up five aces, with four for Taytum Smercina, while King’s dominant night at the net also meant six total blocks, four solo.

Moffat County High School’s Cayden King pops a high shot against West Grand.

At libero, Kenzie Rehor earned 25 receptions and 10 digs, with Jacie Evenson counting 20 assists at setter.

Moffat County High School’s Jacie Evenson gets in a bump to send to teammates against West Grand.

At 2-4, MCHS’s next road trip takes them to the Rangely Tournament Friday and Saturday, first facing the hosting Panthers, followed by Telluride, Lotus School for Excellence and wrapping with a rematch against Hayden.