Moffat County volleyball camps to cast wide net for athletes of all ages

Moffat County High School's Jenna Timmer goes up for the kill during Lady Bulldog volleyball's game against Hayden at the Rangely Fall Classic.

Andy Bockelman

The Mighty Dogs Volleyball Camp returns for middle school athletes, as well as ages in third- through fifth-grade.

Girls and boys are welcome to attend.

“We would love to grow our volleyball community in these areas,” Moffat County High School volleyball coach Jessica Profumo said. “With such positive feedback after Craig Parks and Rec’s first youth volleyball season, I think we can do this.”

The camp will be July 29 to 31 at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane, at a cost of $30 per athlete, $10 for a t-shirt.

In addition to the Mighty Dogs Camp overseen by Moffat County players and coaches, the program will also host the All-American Volleyball Camp July 18 to 20, for high school and middle school players. The cost is $60 per player.

“This is a terrific chance for players to see some real improvement in a short period of time,” Profumo said. “This year we are looking forward to having Jordan Abalos from New Mexico State and Alysa Heath from Metro State come coach here in Moffat County.”

For more information and to register, contact jessica.profumo@moffatsd.org.

MCHS volleyball begins open gyms July 1 with sessions from 8 to 11 a.m. and will strength and conditioning throughout July and the beginning of August leading up to tryouts.