Moffat County veterans remembered in annual Memorial Day ceremony

Honor guard members perform a 21-gun salute during a Memorial Day ceremony Monday, May 29 at Craig Cemetery.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

Whether they left this world at home years after their service or made the ultimate sacrifice overseas, service members of all types were honored as part of Memorial Day in Moffat County.

Monday saw a strong turnout at Craig Cemetery by local residents as an Honor Guard acknowledged American troops and specifically those from Craig and Moffat County.

Some lay interred on the grounds and some in other locations around Northwest Colorado, while others never made it back from their military duty.

“From the Revolutionary War to the War on Terrorism, the sacrifices and caliber of fighting American men and women have been nothing short of inspirational,” said Kristi Shepherd as part of the day’s introduction. “Let us remember every one of them every day.”

Besides the raising of the American flag, a 21-gun salute and Battlefield Cross, organizers read off more than 1,100 names of area veterans.

Michael Lausin of American Legion Post 62, who read names along with Shepherd, noted that a visiting veteran who happened to be passing through Craig during the holiday was joining them.

“This just shows you the camaraderie veterans have for each other,” Lausin said. “He didn’t know anybody here, other than us.”

Trenna Kaiser, with the Legion auxiliary, also read from the list of fallen vets. She said she felt the act of remembrance was the least she could do for brave men and women.

“With that comes the understanding that at the end of the day they paid for our freedom with their blood,” she said. “Being able to honor them and give them the respect they deserve is the biggest tribute.”