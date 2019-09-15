Moffat County United Way’s $15K Day brings in the bucks to kick off campaign

Moffat County United Way staff, board members and donors gather at Yampa Valley Bank as part of $15K Day, the kickoff for United Way's 2020 campaign.

Andy Bockelman

Moffat County residents were in a giving mood Friday, Sept. 13 as they turned out to Yampa Valley Bank to help Moffat County United Way kick off its 2020 campaign.

With an abundance of cash and check donations, $15K Day was a big success as staff and board members with the philanthropic organization were on hand to accept money for the area United Way, which allocates funding to nonprofits around Northwest Colorado.

All opening day donations, up to $7,500, were matched by Yampa Valley Bank.

After taking on the mantle of executive director for the organization this year, Kristen Vigil was thrilled with the outcome in her first time running the campaign.

“We’ve had awesome board participation and awesome participation from nonprofits,” Vigil said. “The amount of support we have and the amount of positivity people have for our organization is fantastic.”

Moffat County United Way Executive Director Kristen Vigil accepts a donation from Patrick Gearey as part of $15K Day.

Patrick Gearey was among the Craig people who dropped by to drop off a donation. Moving to the area earlier this year, he said he’s been looking for ways to aid good works in town.

“The tithing is a big part of my faith to give back, and I’ve been looking for ways to volunteer,” he said. “There’s a lot more to Craig, Colorado than meets the eye.”

Moffat County High School’s MaKala Herndon, left, and Kelsey McDiffett catch passersby on the corner of Victory Way and Mack Lane as part of Moffat County United Way’s $15K Day.

Genevieve Yazzie began as United Way’s community impact coordinator this spring, and among her efforts since she began has been with the nonprofit’s classes to aid residents struggling with poverty.

“It’s really great to see people come out and offer their support,” she said.

For more information on donating for the campaign, call 970-824-6222 or visit unitedwaymoffat.org.