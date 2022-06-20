Moffat County United Way welcomes new director

New Executive Director, Heather Fross, joined the Moffat County United Way team on June 7.

Moffat County United Way courtesy photo

Moffat County United Way has found an executive director, just weeks after opening its search for a new leader.

After announcing that former director, Kristen Olson, will be transitioning out of the role in July, Moffat County United Way planned to have a new director hired by the end of June.

According to a Thursday, June 19, press release, Heather Fross will become the organization’s new director. The search didn’t take as long as expected, and the organization reports it has been able to onboard the newly hired director this month.

“Heather is inspiring and well-respected within our community,” Olson said in the news release. “She will be an incredible asset to Moffat County United Way.”

As executive director, Fross will lead Moffat County United Way in its work to strengthen the health, education and financial stability of county residents.

“I have deep respect and admiration for Moffat County and the diversity of people who make it their home,” Fross said in a statement. “It is an honor to be working with an amazing team of people who are working collaboratively to improve the lives of others and better our community.”

Born and raised in Craig, Fross has years of experience working in local education and in leadership roles within the community.

Fross earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in science from Oregon State University. While working at OSU, Fross spent several years conducting and publishing research and managing one of the university’s largest biology labs.

During her studies, Fross was a teaching assistant where she found her passion in teaching, building relationships and helping others achieve their goals. After completing her master’s degree, Fross returned to Craig, where she became a science teacher at Moffat County High School.

During her 13 years at MCHS, Fross held many different leadership roles including being an advisor to the student council, a representative for the Moffat County Education Association and serving on the instructional leadership team for the school.

Working with students, families, colleagues and external organizations while teaching strengthened Fross’s desire to help others and work together in teams to accomplish goals, she said.

After her daughter was born, Fross took some time off from teaching full time. During that time, she taught art and science at the Moffat County Share School and worked with Wyman Museum to establish the annual summer nature camp and science night at the museum.

“My husband, daughter and I are grateful to have so much support here.” Fross said. “As a family, it is important to us to give back. We look for opportunities to volunteer and help others whenever we can. We are proud to call Moffat County our home.”