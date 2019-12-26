Moffat County United Way receives $50K grant for poverty education program

Moffat County United Way announced recently that its Community Impact Program received a $50,000 Daniels Fund grant to support its Bridges Out of Poverty Initiative.

The Community Impact Program strives to reduce and alleviate poverty in Moffat County. The Bridges Out of Poverty Initiative is the core of their program, providing a powerful and proven model for economic and social change that supports community sustainability and stability. They work with social service agencies, local businesses, government officials, health agencies and others to comprehensively address poverty through community workshops, the Getting Ahead in a Just-Gettin’-By World class, and The R Rules class at the YES Opportunity School. By identifying poverty as, “the extent to which an individual or family does without resources”, the Community Impact Program strives to support fellow community members experiencing daily instability in many areas of their lives through their Getting Ahead program.

Genevieve Yazzie, the Community Impact Coordinator for Moffat County United Way said, “We work really hard to support to our fellow community members and we are passionate about the work we do in our community. To receive this recognition from the Daniels Fund is such an honor not only for us but also for our community. We are truly grateful.”

The Daniels Fund, established by cable television pioneer Bill Daniels, is a private charitable foundation dedicated to making life better for the people of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming through its grants program, scholarship program, and ethics initiative. Visit DanielsFund.org to learn more.

For more information about Moffat County United Way’s Community Impact Program, call Genevieve Yazzie at 970-326-6222, email her at genevieve@unitedwaymoffat.org, or visit their website at http://www.unitedwaymoffat.org.