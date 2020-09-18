Moffat County United Way kicks off campaign season with $15K day at Yampa Valley Bank

Cody Duran donates to his wife, Gina, on Friday at Moffat County United Way's $15K day in front of Yampa Valley Bank.

Joshua Carney / Craig Press

For the fifth straight year, Moffat County United Way kicked off its fundraiser season Friday at Yampa Valley Bank with $15K day, where the locally-owned bank matches all donations to Moffat County United Way up to $7,500.

Throughout the year, Moffat County United Way holds a number of workplace campaigns, but the benefit of holding a specific public donation day at Yampa Valley Bank is that it allows Moffat County United way to reach people they might not have been able to.

“We’re reaching people who maybe aren’t giving through a workplace campaign,” said Moffat County United Way Executive Director Kristin Vigil. “We’re always trying to reach more individuals, so that’s the purpose of this day. This is our first time of the year that we kick off our campaign and say this is what we’re doing.”

In years past it’s been a $10K day, according to Vigil, but due to success over the years with the start of campaign season, Yampa Valley Bank and Moffat County United Way increased it to $15K day.

Members of Moffat County United Way will be at Yampa Valley Bank until 2 p.m. Friday, where community members can drive up and donate without getting out of their vehicles. Those that donate in person will receive a goodie bag sponsored by Craig Physical Therapy.

Those that can’t make it to Yampa Valley Bank on Friday can sent a text donation by texting CRAIG to 91999. That texting donation option will continue throughout the rest of the year, Vigil said. However, after Friday it will be just a regular donation instead of a donation being matched by the bank.

All money raised from $15K day will stay in Moffat County to support all member agencies in the area, Vigil said.

“We have member agencies that we fund through our regular allocations process, but if people who donate want their money to go to a particular organization, we have that option available as well,” Vigil said.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com