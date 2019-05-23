Moffat County United Way hires new community impact coordinator

Genevieve Yazzie is the new community impact coordinator for Moffat County United Way.

Courtesy Photo

Moffat County United Way announced this week in a news release the nonprofit organization has hired Genevieve Yazzie as the new community impact coordinator.

Yazzie replaces the previous community impact coordinator, Kristen Vigil, who accepted her position as Moffat County United Way’s executive director in March, succeeding Annette Norton.

Genevieve’s first day in the position was Tuesday, May 21.

“I am excited to be working with the Moffat County United Way as we continue to bring positive change to our community,” Yazzie said. “It is an honor to have the opportunity to walk alongside my fellow community members as they work towards change in their lives.”

Yazzie’s role will be to develop, coordinate and lead activities related to community impact programs in Moffat County, including the Bridges Out of Poverty program, according to the release.

“Bridges Out of Poverty is a powerful comprehensive model for economic and social change, sustainability, and stability,” the release stated. “It inspires innovative solutions in those looking to counter poverty and its impact at all levels in a community. People from all economic classes and age groups come together to improve job retention rates, build resources, improve outcomes, and support those who are moving out of poverty.”

Yazzie attended Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in music performance for voice. She also graduated from Washington State University with a bachelor’s of fine arts, concentrating on ceramics and sculpture.

Vigil said Yazzie brings almost 20 years of student support services and education background to the position, including through Colorado Northwestern Community College, and that the new hire looks forward to learning new ways to help individuals and families thrive.

“Genevieve will be a fantastic asset to Moffat County United Way,” Vigil said. “Genevieve is kind, well-spoken, and ready to impact the community using our Bridges Out of Poverty framework.”

For more information about Moffat County United Way and associated programs, call 970-824-6222 or visit unitedwaymoffat.org