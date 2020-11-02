Moffat County United Way Executive Director Kristen Vigil to speak at Nov. 4 Coffee and a Newspaper, hosted by Craig Press

The Craig Press invites the community to join its monthly Coffee and a Newspaper series, Wednesday, Nov. 4

The Craig Press will hold the September Coffee and a Newspaper at the Craig Hotel, located at 377 Cedar Cr. Coffee and pastries will be served.

This month’s special guest is Moffat County United Way Executive Director Kristen Vigil. Vigil will discuss the services that United Way provides to the community and how impactful supporting the United Way can be for community members.

Vigil will also discuss how United Way has had to adapt to meet the needs within the community this year.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com