Moffat County United Way celebrates graduates of Community Impact program

CRAIG– Moffat County United Way and participants in the “Getting Ahead in a Just-Gettin’-by World” program celebrated 15 new graduates of the program last week. The program aims to teach participants what poverty is, causes of poverty and how to overcome issues that cause poverty in their lives. The program aims to enable participants to become self-sufficient within two years of graduating from the program.

“Rather than defining poverty as what your financial income is, we define poverty as the extent to which an individual does without resources,” said Kristen Vigil, community impact coordinator for United Way.

About 120 people have graduated from the program since it was founded.

The program is currently accepting applications for the next “Getting Ahead” class.

Anybody with low income is welcome to apply. For more information, contact Vigil at 970-326-6222.