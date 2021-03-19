Moffat County United Way announces two community impact hires

Moffat County United Way announced that the non-profit organization has hired a Community Impact Coordinator, and a Community Impact Program Assistant Tuesday.

In a press release, Moffat County United Way announced Sam Wilson as the new Community Impact Coordinator, and Karen Stillion as the new part-time Community Impact Program Assistant.

Wilson’s first day with United Way was March 10, while Stillion joined MCUW in February before being elevated into her new role.

Wilson’s role will be to “develop, coordinate and lead activities related to community impact programming in Moffat County including the Getting Ahead and Bridges Out of Poverty Initiative,” the press release states.

Moffat County United Way’s Sam Wilson. (Courtesy Photo)



Bridges Out of Poverty is a powerful model for economic and social change, sustainability, and stability, and inspires innovative solutions in those looking to counter poverty and its impact at all levels in a community.

“I am honored to join the Moffat County United Way team as the new Community Impact Coordinator,” said Wilson. “It is such a privilege to be able to work with an organization designed to positively impact the people in our community.”

Wilson attended college at New Mexico State University, studying Criminal Justice, and Colorado Northwestern Community College, studying Early Childhood Education. She worked in the community for a number of years, most recently working for Moffat County Department of Human Services.

Stillion joined the MCUW team in February and will coordinate activities and support the implementation of the community impact programming in Moffat County in order to improve the quality of living for individuals/families, organizations, and the community.

“I am very excited to be working for United Way as the Community Impact Program Assistant. I love helping people! I am looking forward to working for an organization that not only makes a positive impact on people lives but provides them with tools and resources to help them overcome challenges,” Stillion said.

Moffat County United Way’s Karen Stillion. (Courtesy Photo)



Stillion graduated from Colorado Northwestern Community College with an Associates of Applied Science degree and a certificate in Cosmetology. She has spent most of her career in the teaching field and is joining the team after working for Colorado Northwestern Community College for 17 years as an instructor and coordinator of the Cosmetology program.

Previously, Stillion also served on the Moffat County School District Board of Education for 8 years, was the Volunteer Coordinator for Special Olympics in Moffat County for over 10 years, is a CASA volunteer, and is a regular volunteer at St. Michael’s Community Kitchen.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com