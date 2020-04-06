Moffat County United Way announces $25K for non-profits responding to COVID-19

In light of the impact COVID-19 is having on the community of Craig and Moffat County, Moffat County United Way is stepping up to do its part.

On Monday, Moffat County United Way announced that $25,000 will be released to aid local non-profits that help deliver services and implement programs that assist individuals, households, and families impacted by COVID-19.

According to a press release from the organization, this includes non-medical mass care, housing, and human service needs of individuals and or families impacted by the pandemic.

Grant applications and guidelines will be available at the Moffat County United Way website at http://www.unitedwaymoffat.org. Requests have been capped at $5000 per organization, with a rolling deadline, to be reviewed and allocated every two weeks until funds are spent.

“Many Moffat County residents have been impacted due to COVID-19, and we know multiple human service agencies are offering important services to assist people locally. Our board is proud that we can assist financially at this time” said Executive Director Kristen Vigil.

For more information about Moffat County United Way, call Kristen Vigil at 824-6222 or visit http://www.unitedwaymoffat.org.

