 Moffat County turns out in support of local United Way on $15k Day | CraigDailyPress.com
Moffat County turns out in support of local United Way on $15k Day

Yampa Valley Bank matched donations up to that amount, and the United Way said they exceeded their goal

United Way of Moffat County volunteers, including president Kristen Olson Vigil at right, pose for a photo holding signs Friday on the kickoff day for the organization's fall giving campaign. Yampa Valley Bank matched all donations up to a total of $15,000, and Olson Vigil said the group exceeded their goal Friday afternoon.
Eliza Noe / Craig Press

 

