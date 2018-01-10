Moffat County treasurer declares re-election bid

CRAIG — Moffat County Treasurer Linda Peters has declared her intention to run for re-election in 2018.

Peters has worked in the treasurer’s office for the past 30 years — 20 years as head bookkeeper, 12 years as deputy treasurer and three years as treasurer.

“I believe I am the most qualified person for the job, due to the knowledge I’ve obtained while working in the treasurer’s office,” Peters wrote in her letter of intent.

She ran unopposed for the position in 2014.

“I promise that I will continue to provide professional, knowledgeable and pleasant interaction with our great citizens of Moffat County,” Peters said. “I hope I will be given the opportunity to provide excellence from the treasurer’s office for another term.

