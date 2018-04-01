Moffat County track takes silver in hurdles, 400 dash at Mickey Dunn; JV earns relay win in Meeker

At meets large and small this week, Moffat County High School was picking up points and staying in step with the pack.

MCHS varsity track and field teams each finished 13th Saturday during the Mickey Dunn Invitational in Grand Junction, which saw a long list of 4A and 5A schools take the top team finishes, such as the Front Range’s Mountain Vista and ThunderRidge and larger Western Slope programs Battle Mountain, Eagle Valley and Fruita Monument staying within the top 10.

Even so, Moffat County tracksters provided ample competition. The Bulldogs saw their best individual results with second place for Miki Klimper in the boys 300-meter hurdles at 41.98 seconds and second for Stephenie Swindler in the 400 dash at 1:02.18.

Klimper’s first time back in the hurdles, a race he has twice run at the state level, saw him trail Bayfield’s Carl Heide, whose 40.61 final time was slightly behind the personal best Klimper set last year at 40.41 and will look to break.

Swindler was within a heartbeat of the gold in the 400, hitting her best time yet as she gutted it out with Battle Mountain’s Gabby Trueblood, who clocked in at 1:02.13.

Klimper ran the first leg of the boys 4×200, as he, Elias Peroulis, Grant Wade and Victor Silva took third at 1:35.21. Swindler likewise began the race for the 4×100 with Emaleigh Papierski, Jaidyn Steele and Quinn Pinnt, earning fourth at 53.02.

Recommended Stories For You

Steele, Pinnt, Swindler and Abby Bohne started the day with the 800 sprint medley relay, sixth at 2:01.41, while the boys 4×100 group got the points in eighth with a 46.13 by Jared Atkin, Peroulis, Wade and Silva.

Atkin also scored in seventh in the boys 110 hurdles at 17.02.

Taking the best field finish was Josie Timmer, whose 33 feet, 6.75 inches in the triple jump got her fifth as she seeks to best her 33′ 8″ from last year.

Junior varsity athletes stayed closer to home with Friday’s Meeker Invitational, ending the day with girls seventh and boys ninth.

MCHS JV earned its best results late in the afternoon with the 4×400 relays, as Raine Harrell, Mikala Larsen, Lydia Berkoff and Allison Villard won the girls race at 4:25.94. In the boys’ mile relay, Joe Campagna, Kevin Hernandez, Juan Loya and Josh Townsend hit 3:57.18 for third.

Harrell, Alexis Main, Yoselin Cordero-Alcantar and Yahaira Cordero-Alcantar also got fifth in the girls 4×100 (1:00.20), and the Cordero-Alcantars, Larsen and Villard were sixth in the 4×200 (2:09.83).

Villard also took seventh in the 300 hurdles at 1:00.20, while Tate Severson led in long distance with fourth in the 1,600 run (6:47.96).

The field game was strong for Bulldog boys and girls alike as Joe Campagna and Hannah Vasquez each got sixth in the high jump with 5′ 5″ and 4′ 1″ hops, while Kimber Roberts’ 25′ 10.5″ got her eighth for points.

For throwers, Caylah Million and Tiffany Hildebrandt were fourth and fifth in the discus (93′ 4″, 93′ 1″) and seventh and eighth in the shot put (28′ 5.75″, 26′ 10″) among girls, while for the boys, Aaron Hernandez was sixth in shot put (35′ 11.75″) and Carlin King eighth (107′ 3″).

Moffat County JV will compete Tuesday in Glenwood Springs, and varsity will return to Grand Junction April 7 for Palisade’s Frank Woodburn Invitational.

Craig Press will have full results from Meeker and Grand Junction.