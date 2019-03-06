Moffat County track, swimming, soccer, golf get seasons started: Bulldog Sports — Week of March 6, 2019
March 6, 2019
Wednesday
6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation adult volleyball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.
Thursday
6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade youth volleyball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.
Friday
4 p.m. Moffat County High School boys swimming at Montrose Invitational
Saturday
TBD Moffat County High School track and field at Fruita Monument Early Bird Meet in Grand Junction
9 a.m. Craig Middle School wrestling at Soroco Invitational in Oak Creek
9:30 a.m. Moffat County High School boys swimming at Montrose Invitational
Noon Moffat County High School girls soccer at Central High School in Grand Junction
Noon Craig Youth Hockey Association 18U Moffat County Bulldogs vs. Cheyenne at Cheyenne, Wyoming
2 p.m. Moffat County High School girls soccer at Central High School in Grand Junction
2 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 18U Moffat County Bulldogs vs. Hyland Hills at Cheyenne, Wyoming
Sunday
7 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 18U Moffat County Bulldogs vs. Cheyenne at Cheyenne, Wyoming
3:30 p.m. Youth Bowling League at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.
Monday
10 a.m. Moffat County High School girls golf at Palisade
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation kindergarten, first- and second- grade girls youth basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.
6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation adult volleyball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.
Recommended Stories For You
Tuesday
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation kindergarten, first- and second- grade boys youth basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.