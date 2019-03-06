Moffat County track, swimming, soccer, golf get seasons started: Bulldog Sports — Week of March 6, 2019

Wednesday

6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation adult volleyball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Thursday

6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade youth volleyball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Friday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School boys swimming at Montrose Invitational

Saturday

TBD Moffat County High School track and field at Fruita Monument Early Bird Meet in Grand Junction

9 a.m. Craig Middle School wrestling at Soroco Invitational in Oak Creek

9:30 a.m. Moffat County High School boys swimming at Montrose Invitational

Noon Moffat County High School girls soccer at Central High School in Grand Junction

Noon Craig Youth Hockey Association 18U Moffat County Bulldogs vs. Cheyenne at Cheyenne, Wyoming

2 p.m. Moffat County High School girls soccer at Central High School in Grand Junction

2 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 18U Moffat County Bulldogs vs. Hyland Hills at Cheyenne, Wyoming

Sunday

7 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 18U Moffat County Bulldogs vs. Cheyenne at Cheyenne, Wyoming

3:30 p.m. Youth Bowling League at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.

Monday

10 a.m. Moffat County High School girls golf at Palisade

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation kindergarten, first- and second- grade girls youth basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation adult volleyball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Tuesday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation kindergarten, first- and second- grade boys youth basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.