Moffat County track picks up relay win at Glenwood JV Meet

Moffat County High School track and field’s run at the Glenwood Springs JV Meet Tuesday saw a win accompanied by several silver honors.

MCHS boys finished the day with a victory in the 4×400-meter relay at the event hosted by the Demons, with AJ Barber, Juan Loya, Josh Townsend and Wilson Eike clocking in at 3:52.20.

In the field, Josh Worster also won the discus with a throw of 106 feet, six inches, followed by Corey Scranton in third (102′ 3″) and Carlin King fourth (98′ 8.5″).

All the Bulldog boy relays finished in the top three — second place went to the 4×100 (Barber, Kevin Hernandez, Loya and Cale Scranton, 48.91) and 4×800 (Cale Scranton, Loya, Barber and Wilson Eike, 9:40) while the 4×200 group of Joe Campagna, Pedro Romero, Blake Juergens and Barber was third at 1:44.10.

Boys took multiple bronze honors — Eike won third in the 400 dash (58.31), as did Jack Doane with 33′ 7.5″ in the shot put, Kevin Hernandez in the long jump (17′ 5″), Joe Campagna in the high jump (5′ 4″).

Beau Hellander hit 31′ 2.5″ in the triple jump for fourth with Blake Juergens sixth. Josh Townsend fifth in high jump, and Campagna fifth in the 100 dash.

MCHS girls had four second-place finishes — Kelsey McDiffett in the 800 run (2:41), Alayna Behrman in the 300 hurdles (54.85), Brooke Gumber in the high jump (4′ 8″) and Liberty Hippely, Tate Severson, Sara Beason and McDiffett in the 4×800 relay (11:34).

Behrman was third in both the long jump (14′ 5.5″) and triple jump (30′ 7.5″).

Fourth place went to all three relays — 4×100, Megan Olinger, Jada Switzler, Kylee Batson Bovee and Yahaira Cordero-Alcantar (58.80); 4×200, Eliana Mack, Hannah Vasquez, Raine Harrell, Cordero-Alcantar (2:07); 4×400, McDiffett, Larsen, Harrell and Hippely (4:53.13).

Lydia Berkoff also was fourth in the 3,200 run at 14:46 and fifth in 1,600 (6:40), while Larsen was fifth in 100 dash and Olinger fifth in 400 dash.