 Moffat County track picks up relay win at Glenwood JV Meet | CraigDailyPress.com

Moffat County track picks up relay win at Glenwood JV Meet

File Photo

Moffat County High School's Megan Olinger runs in the 2017 Clint Wells Invitational. MCHS placed highly in multiple events during Tuesday's Glenwood Springs JV Meet.

Moffat County High School track and field’s run at the Glenwood Springs JV Meet Tuesday saw a win accompanied by several silver honors.

MCHS boys finished the day with a victory in the 4×400-meter relay at the event hosted by the Demons, with AJ Barber, Juan Loya, Josh Townsend and Wilson Eike clocking in at 3:52.20.

In the field, Josh Worster also won the discus with a throw of 106 feet, six inches, followed by Corey Scranton in third (102′ 3″) and Carlin King fourth (98′ 8.5″).

All the Bulldog boy relays finished in the top three — second place went to the 4×100 (Barber, Kevin Hernandez, Loya and Cale Scranton, 48.91) and 4×800 (Cale Scranton, Loya, Barber and Wilson Eike, 9:40) while the 4×200 group of Joe Campagna, Pedro Romero, Blake Juergens and  Barber was third at 1:44.10.

Boys took multiple bronze honors —  Eike won third in the 400 dash (58.31), as did Jack Doane with 33′ 7.5″ in the shot put, Kevin Hernandez in the long jump (17′ 5″), Joe Campagna in the high jump (5′ 4″).

Beau Hellander hit 31′ 2.5″ in the triple jump for fourth with Blake Juergens sixth. Josh Townsend fifth in high jump, and Campagna fifth in the 100 dash.

Recommended Stories For You

MCHS girls had four second-place finishes — Kelsey McDiffett in the 800 run (2:41), Alayna Behrman in the 300 hurdles (54.85), Brooke Gumber in the high jump (4′ 8″) and Liberty Hippely, Tate Severson, Sara Beason and McDiffett in the 4×800 relay (11:34).

Behrman was third in both the long jump (14′ 5.5″) and triple jump (30′ 7.5″).

Fourth place went to all three relays — 4×100, Megan Olinger, Jada Switzler, Kylee Batson Bovee and Yahaira Cordero-Alcantar (58.80); 4×200, Eliana Mack, Hannah Vasquez, Raine Harrell, Cordero-Alcantar (2:07); 4×400, McDiffett, Larsen, Harrell and Hippely (4:53.13).

Lydia Berkoff also was fourth in the 3,200 run at 14:46 and fifth in 1,600 (6:40), while Larsen was fifth in 100 dash and Olinger fifth in 400 dash.

MCHS track and field results from Glenwood Springs JV Meet

Boys

Athlete(s) — Time/Distance, Place

100-meter dash

Joe Campagna — 12.37, 5

Cody Lewis — 13.47, 22

Pedro Romero — 13.93, 24

200-meter dash

Josh Townsend — 26.78, 10

Cody Lewis — 27.16, 12

Pedro Romero — 27.16, 12

400-meter dash

Wilson Eike — 58.31, 3

Cale Scranton — 59.68, 7

Kevin Hernandez — 1:00, 8

4×100-meter relay

AJ Barber/Kevin Hernandez/Juan Loya/Cale Scranton — 48.91, 2

4×200-meter relay

Joe Campagna/Pedro Romero/Blake Juergens/AJ Barber — 1:44.10, 3

4×400-meter relay

AJ Barber/Juan Loya/Josh Townsend/Wilson Eike — 3:52.20, 1

4×800-meter relay

Cale Scranton/Juan Loya/AJ Barber/Wilson Eike — 9:40, 2

Discus

Josh Worster — 106′ 6″, 1

Corey Scranton — 102′ 3″, 3

Carlin King — 98′ 8.5″, 4

Brayden Hillhouse — 50′ 2”, 26

Shot Put

Jack Doane — 33′ 7.5”, 3

Carlin King — 31′ 8”, 8

Chris Sanderson — 28′ 7.5”, 14

Beau Hellander — 28′ 5.75”, 15

High Jump

Joe Campagna — 5′ 4”, 3

Josh Townsend — 5′ 2”, 5

Long Jump

Kevin Hernandez — 17′ 5”, 3

Josh Townsend — 15′ 8.5”, 12

Blake Juergens — 14′ 1.5”, 16

Triple Jump

Beau Hellander — 31′ 2.5”, 4

Blake Juergens — 29′ 11”, 6

Girls

100-meter dash

Mikala Larsen — 14.47, 5

Megan Olinger — 14.82, 8

Yoselin Cordero-Alcantar — 16.21, 23

Jayden Mack — 16.41, 28

200-meter dash

Kylee Batson Bovee — 33.89, 23

Yoselin Cordero-Alcantar — 34.21, 28

Jayden Mack — 34.43, 29

Sara Beason — 34.74, 30

300-meter hurdles

Alayna Behrman — 54.85, 2

Brooke Gumber — 55.66, 4

400-meter dash

Megan Olinger — 1:13.76, 5

Kimber Roberts — 1:14.95, 9

Yahaira Cordero-Alcantar — 1:15.80, 23

800-meter run

Kelsey McDiffett — 2:41, 2

Liberty Hippely — 2:52, 4

Madison Atkin — 3:19, 12

Mackenzi Telford — 3:21, 14

1,600-meter run

Lydia Berkoff — 6:40, 5

Allison Villard — 6:43, 6

Madison Atkin — 7:19, 11

Mackenzi Telford — 7:24, 13

3,200-meter run

Lydia Berkoff — 14:46, 4

Tate Severson — 15:40, 5

4×100-meter relay

Megan Olinger/Jada Switzler/Kylee Batson Bovee/Yahaira Cordero-Alcantar — 58.80, 4

4×200-meter relay

Eliana Mack/Hannah Vasquez/Raine Harrell/Yahaira Cordero-Alcantar — 2:07, 4

4×400-meter relay

Kelsey McDiffett/Mikala Larsen/Raine Harrell/Liberty Hippely — 4:53.13, 4

4×800-meter relay

Liberty Hippely/Tate Severson/Sara Beason/Kelsey McDiffett — 11:34, 2

High Jump

Brooke Gumber — 4′ 8”, 2

Eliana Mack — 4′ 0”, 9

Hannah Vasquez — 4′ 0”, 9

Long Jump

Alayna Behrman — 14′ 5.5”, 3

Hannah Vasquez — 12′ 5”, 10

Jada Switzler — 11′ 11”, 13

Kimber Roberts — 11′ 6”, 16

Triple Jump

Alayna Behrman — 30′ 7.5″, 3

Eliana Mack — 30′ 0.5″, 5

Kimber Roberts — 27′ 3.5″, 8