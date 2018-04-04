Moffat County track picks up relay win at Glenwood JV Meet
April 4, 2018
MCHS track and field results from Glenwood Springs JV Meet
Boys
Athlete(s) — Time/Distance, Place
100-meter dash
Joe Campagna — 12.37, 5
Cody Lewis — 13.47, 22
Pedro Romero — 13.93, 24
200-meter dash
Josh Townsend — 26.78, 10
Cody Lewis — 27.16, 12
Pedro Romero — 27.16, 12
400-meter dash
Wilson Eike — 58.31, 3
Cale Scranton — 59.68, 7
Kevin Hernandez — 1:00, 8
4×100-meter relay
AJ Barber/Kevin Hernandez/Juan Loya/Cale Scranton — 48.91, 2
4×200-meter relay
Joe Campagna/Pedro Romero/Blake Juergens/AJ Barber — 1:44.10, 3
4×400-meter relay
AJ Barber/Juan Loya/Josh Townsend/Wilson Eike — 3:52.20, 1
4×800-meter relay
Cale Scranton/Juan Loya/AJ Barber/Wilson Eike — 9:40, 2
Discus
Josh Worster — 106′ 6″, 1
Corey Scranton — 102′ 3″, 3
Carlin King — 98′ 8.5″, 4
Brayden Hillhouse — 50′ 2”, 26
Shot Put
Jack Doane — 33′ 7.5”, 3
Carlin King — 31′ 8”, 8
Chris Sanderson — 28′ 7.5”, 14
Beau Hellander — 28′ 5.75”, 15
High Jump
Joe Campagna — 5′ 4”, 3
Josh Townsend — 5′ 2”, 5
Long Jump
Kevin Hernandez — 17′ 5”, 3
Josh Townsend — 15′ 8.5”, 12
Blake Juergens — 14′ 1.5”, 16
Triple Jump
Beau Hellander — 31′ 2.5”, 4
Blake Juergens — 29′ 11”, 6
Girls
100-meter dash
Mikala Larsen — 14.47, 5
Megan Olinger — 14.82, 8
Yoselin Cordero-Alcantar — 16.21, 23
Jayden Mack — 16.41, 28
200-meter dash
Kylee Batson Bovee — 33.89, 23
Yoselin Cordero-Alcantar — 34.21, 28
Jayden Mack — 34.43, 29
Sara Beason — 34.74, 30
300-meter hurdles
Alayna Behrman — 54.85, 2
Brooke Gumber — 55.66, 4
400-meter dash
Megan Olinger — 1:13.76, 5
Kimber Roberts — 1:14.95, 9
Yahaira Cordero-Alcantar — 1:15.80, 23
800-meter run
Kelsey McDiffett — 2:41, 2
Liberty Hippely — 2:52, 4
Madison Atkin — 3:19, 12
Mackenzi Telford — 3:21, 14
1,600-meter run
Lydia Berkoff — 6:40, 5
Allison Villard — 6:43, 6
Madison Atkin — 7:19, 11
Mackenzi Telford — 7:24, 13
3,200-meter run
Lydia Berkoff — 14:46, 4
Tate Severson — 15:40, 5
4×100-meter relay
Megan Olinger/Jada Switzler/Kylee Batson Bovee/Yahaira Cordero-Alcantar — 58.80, 4
4×200-meter relay
Eliana Mack/Hannah Vasquez/Raine Harrell/Yahaira Cordero-Alcantar — 2:07, 4
4×400-meter relay
Kelsey McDiffett/Mikala Larsen/Raine Harrell/Liberty Hippely — 4:53.13, 4
4×800-meter relay
Liberty Hippely/Tate Severson/Sara Beason/Kelsey McDiffett — 11:34, 2
High Jump
Brooke Gumber — 4′ 8”, 2
Eliana Mack — 4′ 0”, 9
Hannah Vasquez — 4′ 0”, 9
Long Jump
Alayna Behrman — 14′ 5.5”, 3
Hannah Vasquez — 12′ 5”, 10
Jada Switzler — 11′ 11”, 13
Kimber Roberts — 11′ 6”, 16
Triple Jump
Alayna Behrman — 30′ 7.5″, 3
Eliana Mack — 30′ 0.5″, 5
Kimber Roberts — 27′ 3.5″, 8
Moffat County High School track and field’s run at the Glenwood Springs JV Meet Tuesday saw a win accompanied by several silver honors.
MCHS boys finished the day with a victory in the 4×400-meter relay at the event hosted by the Demons, with AJ Barber, Juan Loya, Josh Townsend and Wilson Eike clocking in at 3:52.20.
In the field, Josh Worster also won the discus with a throw of 106 feet, six inches, followed by Corey Scranton in third (102′ 3″) and Carlin King fourth (98′ 8.5″).
All the Bulldog boy relays finished in the top three — second place went to the 4×100 (Barber, Kevin Hernandez, Loya and Cale Scranton, 48.91) and 4×800 (Cale Scranton, Loya, Barber and Wilson Eike, 9:40) while the 4×200 group of Joe Campagna, Pedro Romero, Blake Juergens and Barber was third at 1:44.10.
Boys took multiple bronze honors — Eike won third in the 400 dash (58.31), as did Jack Doane with 33′ 7.5″ in the shot put, Kevin Hernandez in the long jump (17′ 5″), Joe Campagna in the high jump (5′ 4″).
Beau Hellander hit 31′ 2.5″ in the triple jump for fourth with Blake Juergens sixth. Josh Townsend fifth in high jump, and Campagna fifth in the 100 dash.
Recommended Stories For You
MCHS girls had four second-place finishes — Kelsey McDiffett in the 800 run (2:41), Alayna Behrman in the 300 hurdles (54.85), Brooke Gumber in the high jump (4′ 8″) and Liberty Hippely, Tate Severson, Sara Beason and McDiffett in the 4×800 relay (11:34).
Behrman was third in both the long jump (14′ 5.5″) and triple jump (30′ 7.5″).
Fourth place went to all three relays — 4×100, Megan Olinger, Jada Switzler, Kylee Batson Bovee and Yahaira Cordero-Alcantar (58.80); 4×200, Eliana Mack, Hannah Vasquez, Raine Harrell, Cordero-Alcantar (2:07); 4×400, McDiffett, Larsen, Harrell and Hippely (4:53.13).
Lydia Berkoff also was fourth in the 3,200 run at 14:46 and fifth in 1,600 (6:40), while Larsen was fifth in 100 dash and Olinger fifth in 400 dash.
MCHS track and field results from Glenwood Springs JV Meet
Boys
Athlete(s) — Time/Distance, Place
100-meter dash
Joe Campagna — 12.37, 5
Cody Lewis — 13.47, 22
Pedro Romero — 13.93, 24
200-meter dash
Josh Townsend — 26.78, 10
Cody Lewis — 27.16, 12
Pedro Romero — 27.16, 12
400-meter dash
Wilson Eike — 58.31, 3
Cale Scranton — 59.68, 7
Kevin Hernandez — 1:00, 8
4×100-meter relay
AJ Barber/Kevin Hernandez/Juan Loya/Cale Scranton — 48.91, 2
4×200-meter relay
Joe Campagna/Pedro Romero/Blake Juergens/AJ Barber — 1:44.10, 3
4×400-meter relay
AJ Barber/Juan Loya/Josh Townsend/Wilson Eike — 3:52.20, 1
4×800-meter relay
Cale Scranton/Juan Loya/AJ Barber/Wilson Eike — 9:40, 2
Discus
Josh Worster — 106′ 6″, 1
Corey Scranton — 102′ 3″, 3
Carlin King — 98′ 8.5″, 4
Brayden Hillhouse — 50′ 2”, 26
Shot Put
Jack Doane — 33′ 7.5”, 3
Carlin King — 31′ 8”, 8
Chris Sanderson — 28′ 7.5”, 14
Beau Hellander — 28′ 5.75”, 15
High Jump
Joe Campagna — 5′ 4”, 3
Josh Townsend — 5′ 2”, 5
Long Jump
Kevin Hernandez — 17′ 5”, 3
Josh Townsend — 15′ 8.5”, 12
Blake Juergens — 14′ 1.5”, 16
Triple Jump
Beau Hellander — 31′ 2.5”, 4
Blake Juergens — 29′ 11”, 6
Girls
100-meter dash
Mikala Larsen — 14.47, 5
Megan Olinger — 14.82, 8
Yoselin Cordero-Alcantar — 16.21, 23
Jayden Mack — 16.41, 28
200-meter dash
Kylee Batson Bovee — 33.89, 23
Yoselin Cordero-Alcantar — 34.21, 28
Jayden Mack — 34.43, 29
Sara Beason — 34.74, 30
300-meter hurdles
Alayna Behrman — 54.85, 2
Brooke Gumber — 55.66, 4
400-meter dash
Megan Olinger — 1:13.76, 5
Kimber Roberts — 1:14.95, 9
Yahaira Cordero-Alcantar — 1:15.80, 23
800-meter run
Kelsey McDiffett — 2:41, 2
Liberty Hippely — 2:52, 4
Madison Atkin — 3:19, 12
Mackenzi Telford — 3:21, 14
1,600-meter run
Lydia Berkoff — 6:40, 5
Allison Villard — 6:43, 6
Madison Atkin — 7:19, 11
Mackenzi Telford — 7:24, 13
3,200-meter run
Lydia Berkoff — 14:46, 4
Tate Severson — 15:40, 5
4×100-meter relay
Megan Olinger/Jada Switzler/Kylee Batson Bovee/Yahaira Cordero-Alcantar — 58.80, 4
4×200-meter relay
Eliana Mack/Hannah Vasquez/Raine Harrell/Yahaira Cordero-Alcantar — 2:07, 4
4×400-meter relay
Kelsey McDiffett/Mikala Larsen/Raine Harrell/Liberty Hippely — 4:53.13, 4
4×800-meter relay
Liberty Hippely/Tate Severson/Sara Beason/Kelsey McDiffett — 11:34, 2
High Jump
Brooke Gumber — 4′ 8”, 2
Eliana Mack — 4′ 0”, 9
Hannah Vasquez — 4′ 0”, 9
Long Jump
Alayna Behrman — 14′ 5.5”, 3
Hannah Vasquez — 12′ 5”, 10
Jada Switzler — 11′ 11”, 13
Kimber Roberts — 11′ 6”, 16
Triple Jump
Alayna Behrman — 30′ 7.5″, 3
Eliana Mack — 30′ 0.5″, 5
Kimber Roberts — 27′ 3.5″, 8