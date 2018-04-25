Moffat County track moving into peak portion of season as home meet approaches

— The team placed fifth overall.

The outlook is sunny for the Moffat County High School track and field home meet, but the rest of the Bulldog season looks even brighter if the string of solid performances is any indication.

MCHS will host the Clint Wells Invitational starting at 10 a.m. Friday with 17 teams scheduled to attend.

Head coach Todd Trapp anticipates mild weather for the meet, a rarity for an event that regularly receives heavy precipitation and chilly conditions.

Either way, he’s looking forward to the one day athletes can take to their home turf.

“We always like to showcase our kids in front of their home crowd,” he said. “They’re giving some great performances right now and having breakthroughs, so we expect more great things to come.”

April 20 saw the Bulldogs at Fruita Monument’s Phil Wertman Invite in Grand Junction, where girls placed fourth and boys fifth overall.

Taking gold honors individually was Emaleigh Papierski in the 200-meter dash, achieving a personal record of 27.19 seconds along with the win.

Papierski also hit a PR in the 400 dash at 60.48, placing second behind Grand Valley’s Jordyn Pittman, who leads all the 3A Western Slope League girls sprints.

Kelsey McDiffett took the silver in the 1,600 run, setting a new personal best to top the conference rankings for the one-mile at 5:34.41. She also placed third in the 800 run.

In the two-mile, Liberty Hippely brought her season best down to 13:05.52 for sixth.

MCHS girls also attained a new lowest time in the 4×200 relay as Stephenie Swindler, Papierski, Josie Timmer and Quinn Pinnt placed fourth at 1:49.83, now the group to beat in the WSL. Papierski, Timmer, McDiffett and Swindler also hold the league best for the 4×400, set the week before at the Demon Invite.

Timmer placed second at Phil Wertman in the triple jump, remaining in the lead in WSL for her jump at April 7’s Frank Woodburn Invite. Elsewhere in the field, Tiffany Hildebrandt got the bronze in discus and Caylah Million set a new PR in shot put for fifth, while Swindler earned fourth at Phil Wertman to lead the team in the long jump.

For boys, thrower Jesse Earle placed second in both disc and shot, increasing his league lead in the former with a toss of 136 feet, seven inches. Earle ranks first in the shot put, too, still unbeaten in the conference after a throw at Frank Woodburn.

Carter Severson also gained the silver in the 1,600 at 4:44.33, while Victor Silva’s season-best 11.76 got him seventh in the 100 dash.

Miki Klimper got leapt back into the WSL lead in the 300 hurdles with a season-best 41.44 seconds to place third, also earning fourth in the 200, while fellow hurdler Jared Atkin was fifth in the 110.

Silva, Elias Peroulis, Atkin and Klimper hit their stride in the 4×200, third at 1:34.56. Peroulis, Eduardo Salazar, Colin Jensen and Silva also got the bronze in the 4×100. MCHS boys remain in the lead for the WSL in the 4×800, set during Frank Woodburn.

Beyond Clint Wells, MCHS track will also host its annual youth track meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday as varsity athletes assist elementary-aged participants.

The same day, junior varsity Bulldogs will be at the Western Slope JV Meet in Gypsum, while varsity will take on the Western Slope Multi-Leagues Meet May 4 and 5 in Grand Junction.