Moffat County track gets moving at first meet of season

Moffat County sprinters warm up before the 100-meter dash Friday, March 24, 2023 at the Warrior Wild West Invite.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

The season has been stalled a bit, but Moffat County track and field athletes proved the delay has only made them more determined to come out strong.

MoCo girls placed fourth and boys sixth among teams during the two-day Warrior Wild West Invitational at Grand Junction’s Stocker Stadium on Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25.

Despite the spring weather being predictably unpredictable — ranging from a Friday hailstorm that forced a cancellation for the afternoon to a brief Saturday burst of wind that scattered belongings across the locale — the first meet worked out well for the Bulldogs.

Senior Evan Atkin picked up a win in the boys long jump with a mark of 21 feet, 0.25 inches.

Atkin also picked up the silver in the 200-meter dash at 23.55 seconds.

Also earning second place was junior Hudson Jones in the triple jump at a distance of 39-9.75.

After being in the mix at state in the triple last season, Jones is already planning to make the return in the event.

“My goal is 45 (feet), which will be tough since we don’t have a triple pit right now at home,” he said. I’ve been working on all my phases and landing, just slowly putting it all together.”

It’s also unlikely he’ll be competing against Atkin on the other side of the jump track.

“I can’t long jump for the life of me,” Jones laughed. “I don’t know why, I’m just bad at it.”

MoCo girls also earned several runner-up honors, including senior Lizzy LeWarne in the 300 hurdles (55.52), senior Alexis Jones in the high jump (4-10), and the foursome of Alexis, Quincy Lowe, Caitlyn Adams, and Sadie Smilanich in the 4×200 relay at 1:58.81.

Between running the 4×200, 800 sprint medley relay and 100 dash, Lowe, a junior, said the opening meet of the season gives the Dogs a better idea of where they are starting.

“It’s hard to tell, because we haven’t even been able to get on our track yet,” she said. “We have one freshman on our (medley) team, which is fun, so that she can get that experience. It was pretty good for our first run of the season.”

Adding additional points to the girls tally were a third-place finish for Kimber Hume in the 300 hurdles; fourth for Sofia Vanzo in the high jump and both the 800 sprint medley group of Lowe, Smilanich, Teya Miller, and Camila Nunez, and the 4×800 relay of Josefina Kuberry, Danna Montanez, Bella Vanzo, and Brook Wheeler; and fifth for Alexis Herndon in the shot put.

For boys, Owen Gifford, Zeke Cordero, Ian Trevenen, and Boden Reidhead placed third in the 4×800, with Cordero and Trevenen also taking fourth in the 100 dash and high jump, respectively.

Cordero, Osbaldo Quintana, Cesar Quezada, and Atkin also earned fifth in the 4×200.

MCHS track will next compete again at Stocker Stadium in this weekend’s Mickey Dunn Invite.