Moffat County track forges forward at Demon Invite

The 3A Western Slope League track and field rankings continue to shake up week by week, and Moffat County High School is ever in the thick of the action.

MCHS boys were fifth and girls eighth overall among 19 teams at Saturday’s Glenwood Springs Demon Invitational.

The Bulldogs’ top finish came early in the day in the girls 4×800-meter relay, with Stephenie Swindler, Kelsey McDiffett, Abby Bohne and Emaleigh Papierski recording a 10:27.06 for the win and the best finish in the race this season, as well as less than two seconds behind Gunnison’s 3A WSL-leading time in the two-mile relay.

Papierski, McDiffett and Swindler were joined by Josie Timmer later in the day in the 4×400, in which they placed fourth at 4:16.02 to set the new standard in the conference.

Disqualifications in the girls 4×200 and boys 4×100 hurt the point total for the day, yet the guys took third place in both the 4×200 (Victor Silva, Elias Peroulis, Grant Wade and Miki Klimper) and 4×400, with the latter’s 3:38.21 a season best and new league best for Klimper, Carter Severson, Wade and Colin Jensen to shave time off their previous peak.

Though not quite reaching the season best set the week before, Jaidyn Steele, Papierski, Swindler and Quinn Pinnt picked up points with seventh in the 4×100 at 54.42.

As for individual events, Wade hit third and AJ Barber eighth in the 400 dash, Klimper and Jared Atkin fourth and fifth in the 300 hurdles, as well as Atkin seventh in the 110 hurdles, while Severson was eighth in the 1,600 run.

Silva had fourth and Peroulis fifth in the 200 and the two managed to tie for the second straight week in the 100, both ninth at 11.97.

MCHS girls’ best placement in sprints was Pinnt, seventh in the 200, with the field holding better luck for ladies.

Timmer’s 34 feet, 1.75 inches gave her third in the triple jump — already leading the conference with last week’s 34′ 4.5″ — while Papierski set a new season best for the team in the long jump pit at 14′, 6″, placing 11th.

Brooke Gumber hit a five-foot vault in the high jump, placing second for the meet, now a mere inch behind Coal Ridge’s Marin Simons for the 3A WSL lead.

Throwers Tiffany Hildebrandt and Caylah Million each had strong results in discus, a 101′ 6″ toss giving Hildy fifth and the team lead for the season, with Million right behind in sixth at 99′ 4″, each their personal best.

Million also hit a new best for the year in shot put, 11th with a 29′ 05″.

After a big bump in the boys shot put rankings the week before with his best throw ever, Jesse Earle now holds the conference’s top spot in the discus as well, earning third place in Glenwood and the 3A WSL advantage with a 134′ 11″ heave.

MCHS track will attend Fruita Monument’s Phil Wertman Invitational Friday in Grand Juntion, with the Bulldog home meet, the Clint Wells Invite, scheduled for April 27.