 Moffat County track forges forward at Demon Invite | CraigDailyPress.com

Moffat County track forges forward at Demon Invite

Matt Scoggins/Courtesy Photo

Moffat County High School's Carter Severson keeps the pace during April 7's Frank Woodburn Invitational. MCHS boys placed fifth and girls eighth during Saturday's Glenwood Springs Demon Invitational.

The 3A Western Slope League track and field rankings continue to shake up week by week, and Moffat County High School is ever in the thick of the action.

MCHS boys were fifth and girls eighth overall among 19 teams at Saturday’s Glenwood Springs Demon Invitational.

The Bulldogs’ top finish came early in the day in the girls 4×800-meter relay, with Stephenie Swindler, Kelsey McDiffett, Abby Bohne and Emaleigh Papierski recording a 10:27.06 for the win and the best finish in the race this season, as well as less than two seconds behind Gunnison’s 3A WSL-leading time in the two-mile relay.

Papierski, McDiffett and Swindler were joined by Josie Timmer later in the day in the 4×400, in which they placed fourth at 4:16.02 to set the new standard in the conference.

Disqualifications in the girls 4×200 and boys 4×100 hurt the point total for the day, yet the guys took third place in both the 4×200 (Victor Silva, Elias Peroulis, Grant Wade and Miki Klimper) and 4×400, with the latter’s 3:38.21 a season best and new league best for Klimper, Carter Severson, Wade and Colin Jensen to shave time off their previous peak.

Though not quite reaching the season best set the week before, Jaidyn Steele, Papierski, Swindler and Quinn Pinnt picked up points with seventh in the 4×100 at 54.42.

Recommended Stories For You

As for individual events, Wade hit third and AJ Barber eighth in the 400 dash, Klimper and Jared Atkin fourth and fifth in the 300 hurdles, as well as Atkin seventh in the 110 hurdles, while Severson was eighth in the 1,600 run.

Silva had fourth and Peroulis fifth in the 200 and the two managed to tie for the second straight week in the 100, both ninth at 11.97.

MCHS girls’ best placement in sprints was Pinnt, seventh in the 200, with the field holding better luck for ladies.

Timmer’s 34 feet, 1.75 inches gave her third in the triple jump — already leading the conference with last week’s 34′ 4.5″ — while Papierski set a new season best for the team in the long jump pit at 14′, 6″, placing 11th.

Brooke Gumber hit a five-foot vault in the high jump, placing second for the meet, now a mere inch behind Coal Ridge’s Marin Simons for the 3A WSL lead.

Throwers Tiffany Hildebrandt and Caylah Million each had strong results in discus, a 101′ 6″ toss giving Hildy fifth and the team lead for the season, with Million right behind in sixth at 99′ 4″, each their personal best.

Million also hit a new best for the year in shot put, 11th with a 29′ 05″.

After a big bump in the boys shot put rankings the week before with his best throw ever, Jesse Earle now holds the conference’s top spot in the discus as well, earning third place in Glenwood and the 3A WSL advantage with a 134′ 11″ heave.

MCHS track will attend Fruita Monument’s Phil Wertman Invitational Friday in Grand Juntion, with the Bulldog home meet, the Clint Wells Invite, scheduled for April 27.

Moffat County High School varsity track and field results from Glenwood Springs Demon Invitational

Boys

Athlete(s) — Time/Distance, Place

100-meter dash

Elias Peroulis — 11.97, 9

Victor Silva — 11.97, 9

Eduardo Salazar — 12.56, 25

110-meter hurdles

Jared Atkin — 16.67, 7

200-meter dash

Victor Silva — 23.94, 4

Elias Peroulis — 24.05, 5

AJ Barber — 24.74, 11

300-meter hurdles

Miki Klimper — 42.17, 4

Jared Atkin — 42.36, 5

400-meter dash

Grant Wade — 54.23, 3

AJ Barber — 55.36, 8

800-meter run

Wilson Eike — 2:16.72, 21

Juan Loya — 2:28.45, 33

1,600-meter run

Carter Severson — 4:46.21, 8

Wilson Eike — 5:28.02, 31

 

4×200-meter relay

Victor Silva/Elias Peroulis/Grant Wade/Miki Klimper — 1:35.41, 3

4×400-meter relay

Miki Klimper/Carter Severson/Grant Wade/Colin Jensen — 3:38.21, 3

 

Discus

Jesse Earle — 134′ 11″, 3

Zane Shipman — 112′ 6″, 14

Carlin King — 105′ 2″, 19

Shot Put

Jesse Earle — 40′ 10.5”, 5

Zane Shipman — 39′ 1.75”, 8

Aaron Hernandez — 36′ 4”, 17

High Jump

Colby Beaver — 5′ 9”, 11

Colin Jensen — 5′ 5”, 15

Long Jump

Cale Scranton — 17′ 6.5”, 23

Eduardo Salazar — 15′ 11”, 38

Triple Jump

Colby Beaver — 36′ 3.5”, 18

Cale Scranton — 35′ 2.5”, 23

— The team placed fifth overall.

Girls

100-meter dash

Quinn Pinnt — 14.26, 19

Megan Olinger — 15.00, 32

200-meter dash

Quinn Pinnt — 28.27, 7

Eliana Mack — 29.55, 22

Megan Olinger — 31.37”, 38

300-meter hurdles

Alayna Behrman — 54.01, 11

Brooke Gumber — 54.20, 13

400-meter dash

Abby Bohne — 1:06.54, 13

 

800-meter run

Liberty Hippely — 2:49.15, 15

Sara Beason — 3:01.99, 20

Allison Villard — 3:12.49, 25

1,600-meter run

Liberty Hippely — 6:07.70, 17

Allison Villard — 6:45.08, 22

Tate Severson — 6:47.09, 24

3,200-meter run

Lydia Berkoff — 14:03.98, 10

4×100-meter relay

Jaidyn Steele/Emaleigh Papierski/Stephenie Swindler/Quinn Pinnt — 54.42, 7

4×400-meter relay

Emaleigh Papierski/Josie Timmer/Kelsey McDiffett/Stephenie Swindler — 4:16.02, 4

4×800-meter relay

Stephenie Swindler/Kelsey McDiffett/Abby Bohne/Emaleigh Papierski — 10:27.06, 1

800-meter sprint medley relay

Megan Olinger/Hannah Vasquez/Jaidyn Steele/Alayna Behrman — 2:08.56, 12

Discus

Tiffany Hildebrandt — 101′ 6″, 5

Caylah Million — 99′ 4″, 6

Shot Put

Caylah Million — 29′ 0.5”, 11

Tiffany Hildebrandt — 26′ 6.25″, 23

High Jump

Brooke Gumber — 5′, 2

Hannah Vasquez — 4′ 3”, 16

Long Jump

Emaleigh Papierski — 14′ 6”, 11

Brooke Gumber — 14′ 5”, 12

Stephenie Swindler — 13′ 9.5”, 18

Triple Jump

Josie Timmer — 34′ 1.75″, 3

Alayna Behrman — 31′ 2”, 12

Eliana Mack — 29′ 5”, 19

— The team placed eighth overall.