Moffat County track, field athletes heat up with wins at Clint Wells Invite

— The team placed first overall.

It’s not often that a wave of favorable weather stays in Craig all day for Moffat County High School’s home track and field meet. But, Bulldogs weren’t questioning the conditions, just making the most of them.

The climate couldn’t have been better Friday for the Clint Wells Invitational, both in terms of the competition in attendance and the summer-like setting.

“I’ve been telling a lot of the teams, ‘thanks for bringing in the Grand Junction weather with you,'” MCHS coach Todd Trapp chuckled.

Larger schools from the Western Slope such as Palisade and Fruita Monument were among the 16 visiting programs, but it was the home team that finished in first place for both boys and girls with boys getting 112.75 points and girls 116.

Bulldogs held a strong lead in the point tally throughout the day, picking up the gold in nine events.

MCHS boys won three of their four relay races, the 4×100-, 4×200- and 4x-800-meter, setting new season bests in all of them as well as the 4×400 that got them second.

Grant Wade, Wilson Eike, Carter Severson and Colin Jensen started the day in the two-mile relay, an 8:43.58 their fastest time yet to keep them in the lead for the 3A Western Slope League.

Eike ran the 800 solo later that afternoon, though he noted his leg of the relay was better.

“I think I was a little tired after running that first one,” he said. “I know I personally run better when I’m running on a relay team because I know they’re counting on me, and I don’t want to let them down.”

Elias Peroulis, Jared Atkin, Miki Klimper and Victor Silva clocked in at 45.01 seconds for the win in 4×100, with Silva, Peroulis, AJ Barber and Klimper earning 1:33.40 for 4×200.

Individually, Severson won the boys 1,600 run at 4:46.36, and Klimper set his season best in the 300 hurdles at 41.24 to remain in the lead for the conference, with Atkin taking the silver in both the 110 and 300.

Silva moved to the top of the WSL rankings in the 200 dash, placing third at 23.23.

Girls relays likewise had strong performances, with a 1:47.72 getting the 4×200 win for Stephenie Swindler, Emaleigh Papierski, Josie Timmer and Quinn Pinnt, setting a new season best and league best and getting ever closer to the school record.

The running order for the foursome has changed here and there, though Swindler said they’ve struck gold lately.

“I think the order we’ve got now is working really well,” she said.

Papierski agreed, adding that the four of them don’t feel the need to stress about who’s the starter, who’s the anchor and who’s in between.

“We’re all pretty close in times, it doesn’t really matter what position we have because we’re all going to come together for it,” she said.

Swindler, Timmer and Pinnt also teamed with Abby Bohne in the 4×400, crossing the finish line first at 4:18.09.

Swindler and Timmer likewise beat all comers in the long jump and triple jump, respectively, Swindler’s 16 feet, seven inches the team’s best leap this season and Timmer still holding strong at No. 1 in the league in the triple.

Papierski, who briefly led the WSL in the 400 dash, cracked the half-mile conference lead when she placed second at Clint Wells’ 800 run with a 2:28.27.

Among those setting new personal records to lead the team on the season were Wade, second in the boys 400, and Alayna Behrman in both the girls 100 and 300 hurdles, ninth and fifth on the day.

Down on the field below, MCHS throwers were also hitting some new season bests.

Tiffany Hildebrandt was fourth in the discus (104′ 4″) and Caylah Million eighth in shot put (31′ 5.75″), each a PR as the two push each other to get better meet by meet as the only two throwers for the girls team after Morgan Nelson — who placed fourth at state last year — called it a season due to injury.

For the boys, the story is coming back from injury.

Jesse Earle broke his leg last year right before the track season began and wound up being benched during the spring.

Ever since then he’s been working to make up for lost time. He set a new PR in the discus with a 138′ 11″ toss to place as well as earning sixth in shot put for the day.

Earle still holds the 3A WSL lead in both this season, though it’s a tough call which he prefers personally.

“I’m pretty even in both of them,” he said. “Shot comes a lot more easily, but I’ve been doing really well in disc, so I guess I’ll see where it takes me. Definitely hoping to make it to state.”

Varsity athletes will compete for championship rights and additional state-qualifying opportunities during the Western Slope Multi-Leagues Meet May 11 and 12 in Grand Junction.