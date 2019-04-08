Moffat County track, field athletes go the distance at Palisade’s Frank Woodburn Invite

— The team placed sixth overall. * indicates team season best.

As runners for Moffat County High School track bring down their numbers, their field contemporaries are raising their digits vertically and otherwise after the past weekend.

MCHS teams each took sixth overall during Palisade’s Frank Woodburn Invitational Saturday, as another week at Grand Junction’s Stocker Stadium meant at least one event victory and plenty more season peaks to be topped.

MCHS girls got the gold in the 4×800-meter relay, cutting nearly 35 seconds off the year’s best in the two-mile group event. Stephenie Swindler, Halle Hamilton, Kelsey McDiffett and Emaleigh Papierski reached a time of 10:27.98.

The times kept falling in the 4×100 relay with Swindler, Hamilton, Alayna Behrman and Papierski hitting 51.37 for second place.

Girls also gained new season-speediest finishes in the 200 dash as Swindler reached 27.02 for the bronze — Hamilton and Papierski placed sixth and seventh — Behrman was seventh in the 300 hurdles (52.90) and Emma Jones got the team’s best yet this year in the 800 run, ninth at 2:38.49.

Behrman also hit her best mark yet in the triple jump for eighth at 32 feet, 7.75 inches, while discus thrower Tiffany Hildebrandt got back into triple digits at 101′ 8″ for sixth.

Picking up points in the 1,600 run were Lydia Berkoff and Liberty Hippely at fourth and seventh in the mile, Papierski fourth in the long jump, and Abbe Adams and Jones tying for fourth and eighth in the high jump, settled by a jump-off.

While girls were reaching new bests, boys were matching them step for step, including Sean Byers in the high jump, gaining another eight inches at 5′ 10″ in a standout day, placing third. Byers also reached a new top distance for the triple jump at 37′ 7″, garnering 10th.

Jared Atkin hit a new personal best in the 110 hurdles, picking up silver at 15.64 seconds.

Bulldog boys took their times down in both the 4×2 and 4×4, runners-up in each as AJ Barber, Atkin, Logan Hafey and Victor Silva took 1:34.66 in the former, and Barber, Wilson Eike, Silva and Atkin hit 3:38.46 in the latter.

Atkin, Cale Scranton, Pedro Romero and Silva also earned seventh in the 4×1 in the pursuit of a new best set the week before at the Mickey Dunn Invite.

Silva and Barber also got new season bests in the 100 and 400 dash, seventh and fifth, respectively, in the sprint races, and while while chasing Atkin’s best in the 300 hurdles, Hafey took fifth.

In the longer races, Coltyn Terry placed eighth in the one-mile and Carter Severson 10th in the half, each setting new lows for the season.

In the throwing rings, an off day for Jesse Earle saw him scratch in the discus, though he got his season best in the shot put to 42′ 5.25″ to place fourth.

MCHS track and field will be back at Stocker Stadium April 12 for Fruita Monument’s Phil Wertman Invite.