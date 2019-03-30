Moffat County track builds stamina with two-day Mickey Dunn Invite in Grand Junction

Among an abundance of schools from throughout the state — and even some from far beyond — Moffat County High School track and field athletes showed their strengths and didn’t get lost in the fray.

MCHS girls placed sixth and boys 10th during Grand Junction’s Mickey Dunn Invitational, which kept the grounds of Colorado Mesa University’s Stocker Stadium occupied across Friday and Saturday in the expanded meet.

With ThunderRidge dominating the girls’ events and Junction boys doing the same, the competition was heavy, though Lady Bulldogs walked away with a win right at the end of the meet as Stephenie Swindler, Emaleigh Papierski, Abby Bohne and Halle Hamilton took the gold in the 4×400-meter at 4:17.77 to set their mark for the season.

For the boys, Jared Atkin had the best individual finish with second place in a season-best for the 110 hurdles at 15.75 seconds. Atkin won the Friday preliminaries, but there was no beating Junction’s Colin Morrison in the Saturday finals at 15.03.

He also reached he reached his best of the year at 42.19 for fourth in the 300 hurdles.

MCHS coach David Pressgrove noted that the overnight trip — normally all done in one day — yielded some surprising results Saturday in a meet that was also notable for bringing in a Chicago runner who won the girls 1,600.

“Anybody that made it to finals was a pretty good show,” he said.

Atkin, Kevin Hernandez, Cale Scranton and Victor Silva clocked in at 45.83 in the 4×100 for bronze, with boys relays setting new season bests in three of the four group races — Hernandez, Taran Teeter, Sean Byers and Silva fifth (1:37.49) in the 4×200 and Logan Hafey, Wilson Eike, Teeter and David Christian — sixth (3:48.62) in the 4×400.

While Carter Severson, Eike, Teeter and Coltyn Terry didn’t set a new best in the 4×800, their 9:37.95 got them sixth place. In the girls two-mile relay, Kelsey McDiffett, Bohne, Liberty Hippely and Lydia Berkoff were fifth at 11:05.22.

Hernandez hit his best leap yet in the boys long jump (19 feet, 10.5) for fourth, as did Papierski in the girls for the same placement, despite her 16′ 5.5″ being wind-aided.

In the high jump pit, Abbe Adams cracked five feet for third place, while thrower Jesse Earle continued to build in the shot put with a season peak of 41′ 1.5″ for eighth, placing better in discus at fifth (131′ 7″), while in the girls discus Tiffany Hildebrandt was fourth at 99′ 6″, her best for this spring.

Hamilton set a new best in the 200 dash at 27.90 in prelims, which qualified her for finals, though she was unable to join the race. In the 400, she ended with fourth at 1:02.87, the same placement she had alongside Swindler, Bohne and Emma Jones at 2:01.01 in the 800 sprint medley.

Alayna Behrman reached a new personal best in the triple jump at a distance of 32′ 6″, placing sixth, also vaulting her way to season bests in both the 100 and 300 hurdle prelims. She also joined Adams, Eliana Mack and Rylie Felten for sixth in the 4×200 at 2:00.27.

Swindler continued to chase her best time in the 100 dash, taking eighth in the sprint in both the prelims and finals. Though Silva missed qualifying for the Saturday heat in the boys 100 and 200, he reached season lows in each.

While varsity Bulldogs were busy Saturday, the JV squad stayed closer to home with Friday’s Meeker Invite.

Among the highlights as MCHS girls took 11th and boys 12th, were a handful of sixth-place finishes for girls — Sara Beason in the 800 run, Allison Villard in the 1,600, and the 4×100 relay team of Kylee Batson Bovee, Jayden Mack, Angel Mowdy and Raine Harrell.

Pedro Romero gained points for the Dogs in both the 100 and 200, eighth and seventh, respectively, as did Carter Behrman at seventh in the 1,600, while in the field, Angel Rodriguez and Ethan Hafey were eighth in shot put and long jump.

MoCo JV will attend Tuesday’s Cardinal Open hosted by Grand Valley in Parachute, while varsity athletes will be back in action in Grand Junction as Palisade hosts the Frank Woodburn Invite April 6.