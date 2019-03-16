Moffat County track aims big at Rifle Invite, led by Bulldog relays

With far more competition compared to their first meet, Moffat County High School track and field athletes didn’t slow down in their second week, building on their strong points, setting new benchmarks and picking up a couple first-place distinctions in the process.

MCHS girls took fourth and boys seventh in Friday’s Rifle Invitational, which saw the Bulldog teams amid 21 schools, gaining wins in the girls 4×200-meter relay and boys 4×100 relay.

After winning the 100 dash at last week’s Fruita Monument Early Bird Meet, Stephenie Swindler started off the 4×2, handing off to Halle Hamilton for the next leg of the half-mile relay.

Abby Bohne took the baton for the third, with Emaleigh Papierski bringing it home to finish at 1:51.37 for the gold in their first time in the event this season.

The same group also took on the 800 sprint medley relay, gaining third at 2:00.78.

With the boys 4×2 race in Rifle seeing multiple disqualifications, one of which was the MoCo crew, the Dogs recovered in the 4×1.

Jared Atkin, AJ Barber, Kevin Hernandez and Victor Silva clocked in at 46.14 to make their first entry in the quarter-mile relay this season.

Atkin also took second in the boys 110 hurdles (15.91), with Hamilton getting the silver in the girls 400 dash (1:02.6).

Also taking second off the track, Swindler was runner-up in the girls long jump (15 feet, 6 inches) while Abbe Adams entered the high jump mix, tying for No. 2 with a height of 4′ 10″.

For the boys field bunch, Hernandez repeated as the bronze recipient in the long jump (18′ 5″), and Jesse Earle added more than 12 feet to his previous week’s discus throw, hitting 134′ 5″ to place third.

Earle also took fourth for points in the shot put, as did Caylah Million in the girls discus and Papierski in both the long jump and 400, narrowly behind third-place Swindler in the latter with a one-hundredth second difference.

Barber gained fifth in the boys 400, while Jones tied for sixth in the girls high jump, Hamilton took seventh in the girls 200, as did Tiffany Hildebrandt in the girls discus, and Sean Byers added to the Moffat County point count with eighth in the boys long jump.

Bulldog tracksters will be out of competition during MoCo’s spring break, with varsity athletes next attending Grand Junction’s Mickey Dunn Invite and JV headed to Meeker, both on March 29.