Moffat County track aims big at Rifle Invite, led by Bulldog relays

Moffat County High School's Connor Etzler stretches for extra distance in the long at the Rifle Invitational.

With far more competition compared to their first meet, Moffat County High School track and field athletes didn’t slow down in their second week, building on their strong points, setting new benchmarks and picking up a couple first-place distinctions in the process.

MCHS girls took fourth and boys seventh in Friday’s Rifle Invitational, which saw the Bulldog teams amid 21 schools, gaining wins in the girls 4×200-meter relay and boys 4×100 relay.

After winning the 100 dash at last week’s Fruita Monument Early Bird Meet, Stephenie Swindler started off the 4×2, handing off to Halle Hamilton for the next leg of the half-mile relay.

Abby Bohne took the baton for the third, with Emaleigh Papierski bringing it home to finish at 1:51.37 for the gold in their first time in the event this season.

The same group also took on the 800 sprint medley relay, gaining third at 2:00.78.

With the boys 4×2 race in Rifle seeing multiple disqualifications, one of which was the MoCo crew, the Dogs recovered in the 4×1.

Jared Atkin, AJ Barber, Kevin Hernandez and Victor Silva clocked in at 46.14 to make their first entry in the quarter-mile relay this season.

Atkin also took second in the boys 110 hurdles (15.91), with Hamilton getting the silver in the girls 400 dash (1:02.6).

Also taking second off the track, Swindler was runner-up in the girls long jump (15 feet, 6 inches) while Abbe Adams entered the high jump mix, tying for No. 2 with a height of 4′ 10″.

For the boys field bunch, Hernandez repeated as the bronze recipient in the long jump (18′ 5″), and Jesse Earle added more than 12 feet to his previous week’s discus throw, hitting 134′ 5″ to place third.

Earle also took fourth for points in the shot put, as did Caylah Million in the girls discus and Papierski in both the long jump and 400, narrowly behind third-place Swindler in the latter with a one-hundredth second difference.

Barber gained fifth in the boys 400, while Jones tied for sixth in the girls high jump, Hamilton took seventh in the girls 200, as did Tiffany Hildebrandt in the girls discus, and Sean Byers added to the Moffat County point count with eighth in the boys long jump.

Bulldog tracksters will be out of competition during MoCo’s spring break, with varsity athletes next attending Grand Junction’s Mickey Dunn Invite and JV headed to Meeker, both on March 29.

Moffat County High School track and field results from Rifle Invitational

Boys

Athlete(s) — Time/Distance, Place

100-meter dash

Jared Atkin — 12.15, 17

Cale Scranton — 12.83, 38

Sean Byers — 12.98, 42

110-meter hurdles

Jared Atkin — 15.91, 2

200-meter dash

Victor Silva — 24.39, 9

David Christian — 25.99, 28

Taran Teeter — 26.08, 31

300-meter hurdles

Logan Hafey — 47.41, 10

400-meter dash

AJ Barber — 54.98, 5

Taran Teeter — 58.66, 22

David Christian — 59.39, 26

800-meter run

Wilson Eike — 2:19.68, 16

Carter Severson — 2:21.24, 21

Coltyn Terry — 2:23.08, 25

1,600-meter run

Coltyn Terry — 5:16.30, 19

Carter Severson — 5:23.43, 29

Wilson Eike — 5:26.29, 31

4×100-meter relay

Jared Atkin/AJ Barber/Kevin Hernandez/Victor Silva — 46.14, 1

Discus

Jesse Earle — 134′ 5″, 3

Shot Put

Jesse Earle — 40′ 10.5″, 4

Corey Scranton — 32′ 9.5″, 25

Angel Rodriguez — 30′ 7.5″, 35

High Jump

Sean Byers — 5′ 2”, 10

Long Jump

Kevin Hernandez — 18′ 5”, 3

Sean Byers — 17′ 10″, 8

Connor Etzler — 17′ 7.5”, 9

Triple Jump

Connor Etzler — 35′ 11.25”, 15

Logan Hafey — 35′ 4”, 17

Cale Scranton — 34′ 11.5″, 19

— The team placed seventh overall.

Girls

100-meter dash

Hannah Vasquez — 15.44, 46

Jayden Mack — 15.86, 53

Olivia Profumo — 16.21, 56

100-meter hurdles

Alayna Behrman — 19.27, 10

200-meter dash

Halle Hamilton — 28.11, 7

Abbe Adams — 30.81, 29

Jayden Mack — 33.17, 52

300-meter hurdles

Alayna Behrman — 55.16, 9

400-meter dash

Halle Hamilton — 1:02.60, 2

Stephenie Swindler — 1:02.61, 3

Emaleigh Papierski — 1:02.62, 4

800-meter run

Kelsey McDiffett — 2:38.84, 11

Emma Jones — 2:39.34, 12

Lydia Berkoff — 2:39.42, 13

1,600-meter run

Kelsey McDiffett — 5:50.73, 9

Lydia Berkoff — 6:07.71, 17

Allison Villard — 7:03.48, 19

4×200-meter relay

Stephenie Swindler/Halle Hamilton/Abby Bohne/Emaleigh Papierski — 1:51.37, 1

4×800-meter relay

Madison Atkin/Allison Villard/Bree Meats/Tate Severson — 12:10.72, 9

800-meter sprint medley relay

Stephenie Swindler/Halle Hamilton/Emaleigh Papierski/Abby Bohne — 2:00.78, 3

Discus

Caylah Million — 98′ 2″, 4

Tiffany Hildebrandt — 94′ 7″, 7

Hailee Herndon — 50′ 1″, 56

Shot Put

Caylah Million — 28′ 3”, 9

Tiffany Hildebrandt — 26′ 2.5″, 14

Hailee Herndon — 19′ 8″, 53

High Jump

Abbe Adams — 4′ 10″, 2

Emma Jones — 4′ 8″, 6

Hannah Vasquez — 4′ 4″, 13

Long Jump

Stephenie Swindler — 15′ 6”, 2

Emaleigh Papierski — 15′ 1″, 4

Triple Jump

Olivia Profumo — 27′ 1.75”, 23

— The team placed fourth overall.