Moffat County track adds more athletes to top league rankings, wins 3 events at Frank Woodburn Invite

It’s an odd year when Moffat County High School track and field isn’t in the conversation for the top competitors in the 3A Western Slope League. Needless to say, it’s been business as usual this season.

MCHS girls placed second overall and boys fifth during Saturday’s Frank Woodburn Invitational hosted by Palisade High School at Grand Junction’s Stocker Stadium.

Going for the gold

Bulldog boys had three wins on the day — Jesse Earle kept increasing his personal record in the shot put with a throw of 43 feet, four inches, while Jared Atkin swept the hurdle events with dual victories in the 110- (16.72 seconds) and 300-meter races (42.16), each a PR, according to MileSplit

Earle remains the top shot putter in the 3A WSL, while Atkin is on the heels of Roaring Fork’s Justin Thompson in the 110. Though he didn’t run the hurdles at Frank Woodburn, Miki Klimper is first in the conference in the 300 with last week’s 41.98.

Also setting a new best for herself and the league was Josie Timmer, who already held the lead in the girls triple jump but added to her distance with a new best at 34′ 4.5, runner-up for the day behind 2A WSL jumping juggernaut McKenna Palmer of Paonia.

Taking the top spot in the conference’s 400 dash rankings was Emaleigh Papierski with a time of 1:01.03, finishing second to Meeker’s Gracie Bradfield. Papierski is also coming up fast in the 200 dash, with a third-place finish at Frank Woodburn putting her immediately behind Jordyn Pittman in the league rankings, Papierski’s 27.42 PR just one-hundredth of a second from overtaking Pittman.

Moffat County has three league-leading relays, as well, two of which hit new season bests this weekend. The girls 4×200 team of Stephenie Swindler, Papierski, Timmer and Quinn Pinnt placed second behind Montrose — which won the overall meet — with a 1:50.35.

The boys 4×800 got themselves in the conference conversation, rising to the top of the 3A ranks with a time of 8:48.63 by Carter Severson, Grant Wade, Wilson Eike and Colin Jensen, placing fifth at the meet. MCHS boys 4×400 remains in front in 3A WSL, set with a great showing in Rifle by Klimper, Severson, Jensen and Wade.

Keeping pace

Long-distance events were kind to the Bulldogs as Kelsey McDiffett continued to lower her bests in both the 800 and 1,600, placing third and second, respectively, while Liberty Hippely took the bronze and Carter Severson fifth in the 3,200, season bests for each.

Close behind Papierski were Pinnt, fourth in the 200, and Swindler, third in 400. Pinnt also earned fourth in the 100 dash and Swindler sixth in the long jump, while Alayna Behrman was sixth in the girls 300 hurdles.

Klimper PR’d in the 400 for fourth, and Elias Peroulis narrowly picked up points in the 200 for eighth. Though just out of point placement, Peroulis and Victor Silva also hit an identical season best of 11.86 in the 100, tying for ninth.

Atkin, Peroulis, Klimper and Silva also gained second in the boys 4×100 with a season best 45.68, while Megan Olinger, Eliana Mack, Hannah Vasquez and Behrman got sixth in the girls 4×100.

Field feats

In the field, Brooke Gumber raised the bar for the season in the girls high jump with second place at 4′ 10″, while Jensen got back to the 5′ 10″ he hit last month, placing fifth for the boys.

Among throwers, Toryn Hume hit a new PR and season best in the boys discus with a 127′ 3″ toss for third place, as well as a PR in the shot put for fifth behind Earle, with Zane Shipman getting on the board at eighth in discus.

Despite heavy competition at Frank Woodburn, Caylah Million also hit a PR in the girls discus (94′ 7″) for 10th.

MCHS track and field will attend a Monday JV meet hosted by Fruita Monument, with varsity headed to April 14’s Glenwood Springs Demon Invitational.

Craig Press will have full results from the Frank Woodburn Invitational.