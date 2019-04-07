Moffat County Tourism Director’s job description amendments planned
April 7, 2019
The changes to the job description for the executive director is one of many items on the agenda for the Moffat County Tourism Association board when it meets 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 10 in the conference room on the second floor of the Bank of Colorado.
Board members will also review and sign an annual conflict of interest agreement.
The complete agenda is available by clicking the document below.
