Moffat County Tourism Association’s 3rd CRAFT session set for Tuesday, Oct. 8

CRAIG — The Moffat County Tourism Association will host its third CRAFT session from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, in Room 185 at Colorado Northwestern Community College, 2801 W. Ninth St.

CRAFT, or Colorado Rural Academy for Tourism, is offered through the Colorado Tourism Office to provide training and support for rural economic development through the creation and branding of new or enhanced traveler experiences.

Tuesday's session will cover Visitor Readiness and Adventure Tourism and feature as speakers Joel Kinkaid, mayor of Fruita, and Katelin Cook, director of economic development for Rio Blanco County.

Topics to be covered include the following.

The MCTA invites the public to attend, even those who did not attend the first two sessions. Those on tight schedules are invited to participate in a portion of the session.

RSVPs are requires and may be emailed to mcta@moffatcounty.net