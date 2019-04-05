Moffat County Tourism Association wants public comments on almost $15K in spending
April 5, 2019
Moffat County Tourism Association will open its meeting for comments on its plans to spend some $12,000 on advertising for the area in 2020.
MCTA also wants public comment on $2,500 for 16 county road indicator signs, 10 boat ramp signs and 10 camping signs in the region.
See the agenda below for more information.
Comments have been temporarily disabled for this post while we migrate to a new website.