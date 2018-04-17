Moffat County Tourism Association to set 2018 goals in workshop

CRAIG — The Moffat County Tourism Association will hold a workshop to set 2018 goals from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 19, on the second floor of the Bank of Colorado.

The discussion will be led by the strategic planning committee. The MCTA will also review the MCTA director’s job description. A working document concerning the director's position is available by contacting MCTA at mcta@moffatcounty.net or 970-824-2335.