Moffat County Tourism Association to discuss snowmobile maps, strategic planning

CRAIG– The board of Moffat County Tourism Association will discuss strategic and budget planning at its committee meeting at 3 p.m. Wednesday on the second floor of Bank of Colorado.

MCTA will also hear an update from the organization director on events and event funding and a brochure. The board will also discuss the marketing committee budget, use of Moffat County logos and taglines and advertising opportunities.

The special projects committee will request funds for a snowmobile trail map, trade shows and signs at Cedar Mountain and the Dinosaur Welcome Center.