Moffat County Tourism Association to discuss CRAFT program

CRAIG — Moffat County Tourism Association members will discuss the CRAFT 101 Workshops held recently in Craig during a meeting set for 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, at the Bank of Colorado, 250 W. Victory Way.

According to the MCTA's agenda, this discussion will include Colorado's Great Northwest Tourism Week, set for May 4 through 11; wayfinding signage; Moffat County School District field trips; and budgetary needs to institute elements of the CRAFT Workshops. The MCTA will also establish a schedule for followup CRAFT discussions, which are tentatively set for the first Wednesday of each month.

In other business, MCTA members are expected to discuss the following topics.

• The association's Projects Committee will update the group on an Adventure Travel Show, set for Fev. 23 and 24. MCTA members will also consider attending an Outdoor Adventure Show scheduled for Feb. 8 through 10 in Grand Junction.

• The Advertising Committee will provide updates on proposals from Go-Colorado.com and Florian Herrman, as well as discuss the 2019 hunter list and planned MCTA brochures for 2019.

• MCTA members will hear comments from the public.