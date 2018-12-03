Moffat County Tourism Association to discuss budget

CRAIG — The Moffat County Tourism Association Board of Directors is expected to discuss the group's 2019 budget when it meets in regular session at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, at the Bank of Colorado, 250 W. Victory Way.

The board is also expected to discuss possible sponsorship for the Tourism Association of Colorado Legislative Reception, set for Jan. 28 in Denver.

Also on the MCTA Board of Directors' agenda for Wednesday:

A discussion of CRAFT Program action items, including proposed resolutions associated with the Colorado's Great Northwest Tourism Week, set for May 4 through 11; an outdoor display proposal for the John Wesley Powell event, set for June 18; discussions about additional budgetary needs for elements of the CRAFT Initiative; and designation of the first Wednesday of each month for CRAFT community followup sessions.

Reports from the Project Committee, including the Adventure Travel Show, set for Feb. 23 and 24; an update on participants and schedules; and consideration of attending the Outdoor Adventure Show Feb. 8 through 10 in Grand Junction.

Reports from the Advertising Committee, including updates about an advertising proposal from Go-Colorado.com; approval of a postcard project for 2019 related to the 2018 hunter list; and planned MCTA brochures for 2019.

A review of the 2019 calendar, including setting dates for board meetings, other MCTA events, and the 2019 board retreat.

Director's report.

Public comment.

Upcoming MCTA meetings include committee meetings from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 2, a CRAFT community meeting from 4 to 5 p.m. Jan. 2, and the regular board of directors meeting at 3 p.m. Jan. 9.