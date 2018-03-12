Moffat County Tourism Association to consider changes to board member terms

CRAIG — The Moffat County Tourism Association will discuss altering some board members terms to create more staggered terms on the board during its regular meeting at 3 p.m. Wednesday on the second floor of the Bank of Colorado, 250 W. Victory Way.

Each board member is appointed to a three-year term. Currently, two members’ terms end in 2020, and five end in 2021. The proposed change would end two board members terms two years early, in 2019, with the intention of creating more staggered terms on the board. The board members facing shortened terms would be eligible to reapply to the board.

If the proposed change is accepted, two terms would end in 2019 and 2020 and three would end in 2021.

The following items are also on the MCTA agenda.

• A proposal to discontinue use of the MCTA's toll-free number at the end of 2018.

• A funding request that would contribute $1,000 to the community branding project.

• Details of the installation of entrance and interpretive signs in the Sand Wash Basin. The board plans to install signs April 10, but an alternate date has been set for April 19.

• An agreement with the Local Marketing District about payment protocol for events.

• Review of special event funding requests.

• A report from the MCTA director.