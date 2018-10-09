Moffat County Tourism Association to adjust budgets

CRAIG — The Moffat County Tourism Association is expected to make adjustments to 2018 budget categories, as well as discuss minor adjustments to the 2019 budget during its regular meeting, set for 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, at Bank of Colorado, 250 W. Victory Way.

Adjustments to be made to the 2018 budget involve employee education, postage, and office supplies. Discussions about the 2019 budget will center around computer and travel and employee expenses.

MCTA members will also receive updates from David Bray regarding the Winter Trail Map Project; a report from Tammie Thompson-Booker, of the Marketing Committee, about the 2019 Event Marketing Plan; and an report from Larry Hoover, of the Projects Committee, about the 2019 Denver Travel Show and signage at the Colorado Welcome Center at Dinosaur.

The following items are also on the MCTA’s agenda for Wednesday.

• Approval of a lease amount, plus one payment, for the MCTA Office at 250 W. Victory Way.

• An update on the Oct. 6 Dinosaur 100 and the Yampa Valley Trail.

• An update on the ongoing CRAFT 101 Workshops.

• A review of the Local Marketing District’s 2019 draft strategic plan.

• A report from the Colorado Tourism Office’s Regional Branding Task Force about the Great West Region.

• A report from MCTA Director Tom Kleinschnitz.

• Public comment.

The next MCTA meeting is scheduled for Nov. 7, and MCTA committees are set to meet Nov. 14.