Moffat County Tourism Association sees changes in board membership

Moffat County Tourism Association could see some new faces on its board of directors in the coming weeks.

The MCTA board voted on its officers for 2020 during its Wednesday, Jan. 8 meeting, with most of the membership staying the same.

However, not all.

Rebekah Greenwood will not carry on as the board treasurer, announcing to fellow board members that she will be stepping down from the board as she prepares to take a role as the Moffat County director of Grand Futures Prevention Coalition.

Greenwood, who also chairs MCTA’s marketing committee, has also vacated her assistant role with Craig Chamber of Commerce to take the new job, which she expects will be a larger time commitment.

“I’ve always wanted to work with youth, and it’s a completely different direction, I know, but it’s something I’ve always wanted to do is work with young people,” she said.

In light of Greenwood’s new role, the MCTA board concurred on Larry Hoover as the new treasurer.

Shannon Moore was re-elected as board chair, with members deciding unanimously to retain her for the role.

Likewise, board members were all in agreement to keep John Husband as co-chair of the board, while Cindy Looper had all members’ votes to continue as board secretary.

“We’re sad to lose Rebekah because she’s been a great asset to the board for a long time, but we’re excited to see some fresh faces,” Moore said.

Greenwood’s resignation leaves a seat open on the MCTA board of directors, which functions as a seven-member organization appointed by the Board of County Commissioners.

Greenwood’s term began in 2018 and expires in 2021.

A second seat is also open, as Looper’s three-year term is up this year after her appointment in 2017, and Looper confirmed to fellow members she has applied to remain in the position.

MCTA’s board also features a role — which is currently open — for an alternate member who does not officially vote on matters when the remaining seven members are in attendance at meetings.

County Commissioner Donald Broom was in attendance at the MCTA meeting in an ex officio role, confirming that commissioners are reviewing three applications for the tourism board, one of which is Looper’s.

The application period for county boards recently ended Jan. 3. Unlike many community boards, a prerequisite for the MCTA board of directors is that applicants must be employed in a tourism-related industry.

Commissioners are expected to announce appointments at their Tuesday, Jan. 22 meeting.