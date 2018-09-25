Moffat County Tourism Association invites public to tourism learning lab

CRAIG — The Moffat County Tourism Association CRAFT program meeting on rural tourism and sustainable tourism will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept 27, at Colorado Northwestern Community College, Room 185.

A majority of the MCTA Board of Directors will attend the meeting, and the public is welcome to attend and participate. There are morning and afternoon meeting times, according to MCTA Director Tom Kleinschnitz. The morning meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 11:15 a.m., and the afternoon meeting begins at noon and ends at 3 p.m.

The morning session will focus on how rural communities can play an important role in creating sustainable and viable economy, Kleinschnitz said. The afternoon session will be on sustainable tourism, which is focused on introducing concepts and best practices on sustainable tourism.

For more information, call Kleinschnitz at 970-824-2335