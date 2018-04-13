 Moffat County Tourism Association installs interpretive signs in Sand Wash Basin | CraigDailyPress.com

Craig Press staff report

CRAIG– Moffat County Tourism Association Board Members, Bureau of Land Management staff and volunteers installed brand new interpretive signs Tuesday in Sand Wash Basin.

The signs explain aspects of the basin’s ecology, including information about grazing, horse behavior and invasive plants in the basin. They are intended to help lead self-guided tourists through the basin.