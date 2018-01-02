Moffat County Tourism Association committees to meet Wednesday, Jan. 3

CRAIG — Creating a memorandum of understanding to hire a director is among the items on the agenda for the Moffat County Tourism Association Board’s first committees meeting of 2018.

The committees will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, at the Bank of Colorado to discuss — but take no action — on a number of items, including consideration of an MOU for rehiring Tom Kleinschnitz as executive director.

Also on the agenda are reports from the marketing, special project and strategic planning committees. The complete agenda can be viewed at the Moffat County Courthouse, MCTA offices at the Bank of Colorado or by emailin board Secretary Cindy Looper at mcta@moffatcounty.net.

The MCTA Board of Directors’ regular meeting will begin at 3 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Bank of Colorado.