Moffat County Tourism Association board to hear presentation on outdoor recreation projects
May 7, 2018
CRAIG — The Moffat County Tourism Association Board of Directors is expected to hear a presentation from Jeff Comstock and Jessica Counts regarding outdoor recreation projects in the county when it convenes for its regular monthly meeting at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 9 at the Bank of Colorado, 250 W. Victory Way.
The board's agenda also includes the following items.
- Hear public comment
- Review and approve financials and minutes from the April board meeting.
- Approve an intergovernmental agreement between the Local Marketing Disrict and the MCTA.
- Hear a Marketing Committee report from chairwoman Tammie Thompson-Booker.
- Hear a report on special projects from committee chairman Larry Hoover. Projects to be discussed include approval of up to $500 for three signs at the Dinosaur Welcome Center, a resolution to use a $400 balance in a Bureau of Land Management grant fund toward the purchase of brochures, a resolution to spend $1,200 on Cedar Mountain signage and a resolution to use $125 for an interpretive sign at the eastern county line on U.S. Highway 40.
- Hear a report from the director.