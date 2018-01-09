CRAIG — When the Moffat County Tourism Association Board meets Wednesday, Jan. 10, a new board member will join experienced re-appointees in discussing a Memorandum of Understanding between the board and county to complete the hiring process for a full-time, benefited executive director.

Derek Clevery, owner of Red Coyote Adventure, Jackson’s Office Supply and the Print Shop, was appointed to the board by the Moffat County Board of County Commissioners during its meeting Tuesday, Jan. 9. He will join reappointed board members Tammie Thompson-Booker, Larry Hoover, Shannon Moore and continuing members Cindy Looper, John Husband and Rebekah Greenwood.

During its first regular meeting of the year, the board will also elect officers, review the rental contract with Bank of Colorado, arrange a date to meet with the Local Marketing District Board, approve a Jan. 16 start date for Executive Director Tom Kleinschnitz and hear presentations by Herrmann Global, Bureau of Land Management’s Dario Archuleta and James Petree from Ram Designs.

The MCTA meeting is set for 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday in the second-floor board room of the Bank of Colorado Building, 250 W. Victory Way.