Moffat County to sign natural gas pipeline resolution at special Tuesday meeting

Craig Press Staff
Courtesy photo

Line markers, such as the one pictured here, are the only above-ground evidence of operations at Dominion Energy Questar Pipeline’s Main Line 27, built in Moffat County in 1966.

The Moffat County Board of County Commissioners will show its support for a major natural gas pipeline stretching from Colorado to Oregon’s coast.

Commissioners are calling a special meeting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday to sign a resolution declaring Moffat County wants “an active role” in helping state agencies and Native American tribes in Utah, Wyoming and Colorado bring natural gas to the west coast for shipment abroad.

