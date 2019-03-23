Moffat County to sign natural gas pipeline resolution at special Tuesday meeting
The Moffat County Board of County Commissioners will show its support for a major natural gas pipeline stretching from Colorado to Oregon’s coast.
Commissioners are calling a special meeting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday to sign a resolution declaring Moffat County wants “an active role” in helping state agencies and Native American tribes in Utah, Wyoming and Colorado bring natural gas to the west coast for shipment abroad.
