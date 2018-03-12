Moffat County to review bids for fairground improvements

CRAIG — The Moffat County Fairgrounds might be seeing more improvements ahead of county's 100th fair. During its regular meeting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 13, in the Moffat County Courthouse, the Board of County Commissioners will review bids to repair and replace stadium lights at the fairgrounds arena.

Last week, the BOCC signed a contract to replace water lines at the fairgrounds.

Other items on the BOCC agenda include the following.

• Announce an appointment to the Land Use Board.

• Hold a public hearing regarding a cellular tower on private land near Hamilton.

• Review a lease agreement for a communication tower on Bureau of Land Management land on Juniper Mountain.

Recommended Stories For You

• An annual agreement allowing a Craig woman to operate as a qualified childcare provider.

• An agreement and memorandum of understanding with the Department of Human Service's attorney.

For a complete agenda and monthly schedule of workshops, visit colorado.gov/pacific/moffatcounty/county-commissioner-meetings.